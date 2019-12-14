23039 WELBOURNE WALK COURT

Amenities
This exquisite executive home, located in the award-winning community of Willowsford, offers main level living with the finest attention to detail. There is over $200K in upgrades throughout the home including gorgeous wide plank wood floors, custom plantation shutters and lighting, professional grade stainless steel appliances, and built in shelves. The main level offers a modern open floor plan, perfect for gathering family and friends to entertain with ease. Enjoy dining al fresco in the outdoor room complete with a cozy fireplace. The spacious main floor master suite is fully appointed with large walk-in shower and a huge closet with custom shelving and storage. Two more bedrooms, full bath, powder room, and laundry are also on the main level. The fully finished lower level boasts a fourth bedroom, full bath, and plenty of space for relaxing and entertaining. The lower level family room has a view of the fireplace, gaming area and custom bar with granite counters, specialty lighting and space for seating. Located on a quiet cul-de-sac street surrounded by woodlands and native grasslands yet easy access to commuter routes makes this home your perfect retreat.