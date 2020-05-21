22904 BOLLINGER TER

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher garage guest parking ice maker

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage guest parking

Garage townhouse with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms across from the Brambleton Towncenter.Lots of trees and pathways. main level bedroom with full bath. Laminate floors throughout. Kitchen is almost new with shiny granite counters. Over sized garage . Entrance from rear alleyway with guest parking.Available immediately!APPLY ON LINE : www.longandfoster.com