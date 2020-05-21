All apartments in Brambleton
Last updated May 21 2020

22904 BOLLINGER TER

22904 Bollinger Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

22904 Bollinger Terrace, Brambleton, VA 20148

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
guest parking
ice maker
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
guest parking
Garage townhouse with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms across from the Brambleton Towncenter.Lots of trees and pathways. main level bedroom with full bath. Laminate floors throughout. Kitchen is almost new with shiny granite counters. Over sized garage . Entrance from rear alleyway with guest parking.Available immediately!APPLY ON LINE : www.longandfoster.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22904 BOLLINGER TER have any available units?
22904 BOLLINGER TER doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brambleton, VA.
What amenities does 22904 BOLLINGER TER have?
Some of 22904 BOLLINGER TER's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22904 BOLLINGER TER currently offering any rent specials?
22904 BOLLINGER TER is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22904 BOLLINGER TER pet-friendly?
No, 22904 BOLLINGER TER is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brambleton.
Does 22904 BOLLINGER TER offer parking?
Yes, 22904 BOLLINGER TER offers parking.
Does 22904 BOLLINGER TER have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 22904 BOLLINGER TER offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 22904 BOLLINGER TER have a pool?
No, 22904 BOLLINGER TER does not have a pool.
Does 22904 BOLLINGER TER have accessible units?
No, 22904 BOLLINGER TER does not have accessible units.
Does 22904 BOLLINGER TER have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22904 BOLLINGER TER has units with dishwashers.
Does 22904 BOLLINGER TER have units with air conditioning?
No, 22904 BOLLINGER TER does not have units with air conditioning.
