Garage townhouse with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms across from the Brambleton Towncenter.Lots of trees and pathways. main level bedroom with full bath. Laminate floors throughout. Kitchen is almost new with shiny granite counters. Over sized garage . Entrance from rear alleyway with guest parking.Available immediately!APPLY ON LINE : www.longandfoster.com
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 22904 BOLLINGER TER have any available units?
22904 BOLLINGER TER doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brambleton, VA.
What amenities does 22904 BOLLINGER TER have?
Some of 22904 BOLLINGER TER's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22904 BOLLINGER TER currently offering any rent specials?
22904 BOLLINGER TER is not currently offering any rent specials.