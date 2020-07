Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher fireplace media room

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities internet access media room

Fully furnished $4,000. Unfurnished $3,300 - Property Id: 199032



Fully furnished end unit with brand new expensive furniture bought at Bloomingdales and IMI. Well maintained property and at a walking distance from restaurants, retail stores, a theatre and a high tech public library. Monthly rent for furnished premises is $4,000 and unfurnished is $3,300.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/199032

Property Id 199032



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5445982)