Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court parking pool garage tennis court volleyball court

Gorgeous brick front condominium with rear loading single garage allows for beautiful curb appeal. Updated Bamboo hardwood floors on the main level, upgraded kitchen, and all stainless steel appliances. Upstairs large Master Bedroom~walk in closet, Master Bath Soaking Tub & Separate Shower. Second Bedroom~walk out balcony. Walking distance to Brambleton Town Center and Library. Brambleton features 4 Pools, 18 Parks, Basketball, Tennis & Volleyball Courts and much more.