22778 Sagamore Sq

Bright 3 level townhouse in a great school district can be yours for $ 1,950/month.The monthly rent includes Verizon FiOS high speed internet & HD TV, and front yard maintenance. If you are interested, please call.This property is available from July 1'st-2020.



3 bedrooms (two bed rooms in the upperlevel and 1 bedroom &bathroom in the first floor)

2 1/2 baths

Master bedroom has walk-in closets

Large eat-in kitchen with gas cooktop and island

Sunlit family room with lot of windows

Attached car garage and huge driveway can fit three more cars

Maintenance-free front yard

Verizon FiOS Internet service with speeds of 50 Mbps download and 50 Mbps upload

Verizon FiOS TV Extreme HD package

Parking:Garage, driveway, and plenty additional parking steps from the house

Schools: Legacy Elementary, Stone Hill Middle , Briar Woods High School



Other amenities: pools, tennis, volleyball & basketball courts, Central Bark (dog park), community center, tot lots/playground, walking trails, free summer concerts, farmer markets



Convenient location:

-- Opposite to Regal Fox Cinemas Stadium 16, 24-hr supermarkets with pharmacies, Brambleton Town Center, restaurants, bars, medical and dental offices, banks.

--Children's center and Briar Woods High School are within walking distance from the house

--Located at the intersection of Ryan road and northstar road.

-- Minutes to Toll Road, Rt. 7, Rt. 28, park & ride lots for weekday bus service to Rosslyn, D.C. & Tysons Express

-- Approximately 30 minutes from Tysons Corner, 15 minutes from Leesburg & Reston Town Center, 45 minutes from D.C.



