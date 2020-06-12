22778 Sagamore Sq

Amenities
Bright 3 level townhouse in a great school district can be yours for $ 1,950/month.The monthly rent includes Verizon FiOS high speed internet & HD TV, and front yard maintenance. If you are interested, please call.This property is available from July 1'st-2020.
3 bedrooms (two bed rooms in the upperlevel and 1 bedroom &bathroom in the first floor)
2 1/2 baths
Master bedroom has walk-in closets
Large eat-in kitchen with gas cooktop and island
Sunlit family room with lot of windows
Attached car garage and huge driveway can fit three more cars
Maintenance-free front yard
Verizon FiOS Internet service with speeds of 50 Mbps download and 50 Mbps upload
Verizon FiOS TV Extreme HD package
Parking:Garage, driveway, and plenty additional parking steps from the house
Schools: Legacy Elementary, Stone Hill Middle , Briar Woods High School
Other amenities: pools, tennis, volleyball & basketball courts, Central Bark (dog park), community center, tot lots/playground, walking trails, free summer concerts, farmer markets
Convenient location:
-- Opposite to Regal Fox Cinemas Stadium 16, 24-hr supermarkets with pharmacies, Brambleton Town Center, restaurants, bars, medical and dental offices, banks.
--Children's center and Briar Woods High School are within walking distance from the house
--Located at the intersection of Ryan road and northstar road.
-- Minutes to Toll Road, Rt. 7, Rt. 28, park & ride lots for weekday bus service to Rosslyn, D.C. & Tysons Express
-- Approximately 30 minutes from Tysons Corner, 15 minutes from Leesburg & Reston Town Center, 45 minutes from D.C.
(RLNE1570402)