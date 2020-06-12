All apartments in Brambleton
22778 Sagamore Sq

22778 Sagamore Square · (703) 376-1955
Location

22778 Sagamore Square, Brambleton, VA 20148

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3level townhome (Rent includes Verizon FiOS Internet service and HD TV Cable) · Avail. now

$1,950

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1400 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
dog park
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
internet access
tennis court
volleyball court
Bright 3 level townhouse in a great school district can be yours for $ 1,950/month.The monthly rent includes Verizon FiOS high speed internet & HD TV, and front yard maintenance. If you are interested, please call.This property is available from July 1'st-2020.

3 bedrooms (two bed rooms in the upperlevel and 1 bedroom &bathroom in the first floor)
2 1/2 baths
Master bedroom has walk-in closets
Large eat-in kitchen with gas cooktop and island
Sunlit family room with lot of windows
Attached car garage and huge driveway can fit three more cars
Maintenance-free front yard
Verizon FiOS Internet service with speeds of 50 Mbps download and 50 Mbps upload
Verizon FiOS TV Extreme HD package
Parking:Garage, driveway, and plenty additional parking steps from the house
Schools: Legacy Elementary, Stone Hill Middle , Briar Woods High School

Other amenities: pools, tennis, volleyball & basketball courts, Central Bark (dog park), community center, tot lots/playground, walking trails, free summer concerts, farmer markets

Convenient location:
-- Opposite to Regal Fox Cinemas Stadium 16, 24-hr supermarkets with pharmacies, Brambleton Town Center, restaurants, bars, medical and dental offices, banks.
--Children's center and Briar Woods High School are within walking distance from the house
--Located at the intersection of Ryan road and northstar road.
-- Minutes to Toll Road, Rt. 7, Rt. 28, park & ride lots for weekday bus service to Rosslyn, D.C. & Tysons Express
-- Approximately 30 minutes from Tysons Corner, 15 minutes from Leesburg & Reston Town Center, 45 minutes from D.C.

(RLNE1570402)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

