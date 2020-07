Amenities

Brambleton-Wow! Don't miss this conveniently located, one bedroom, one bath condo unit available May 17th located in amenity-filled Brambleton. Right across the street are the movie theatres, several restaurants, shopping, the grocery store, public library and more! Experienced Landlord. 1 pet (only ONE) accepted on a case by case basis with $500 deposit. NO smoking allowed. Private parking for one car plus guest and street parking.