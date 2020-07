Amenities

Spacious one bedroom with large living room and separate dining area in the fabulous Brambleton Community~Hardwood Floors~Walking distance to the Town Center for shopping, restaurants, and movie theater - or just relax by the outdoor pool~High Speed Internet included in the rent~NO PETS PLEASE~Move-in Ready.