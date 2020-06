Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking internet access

The perfect one bedroom unit! This condo has everything you need. Hardwood floors for easy clean up, washer dryer in unit for convenience, outdoor balcony for morning coffee, walk in closet with plenty of storage, an absolute abundance of parking for you and your guest, and rent includes cable and high speed internet if you need to work from home! Conveniently located walking distance to the Brambleton town center! This will not last long.