Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful Cape Cod home located in the quaint and charming town of Bowling Green. 2000 square feet to enjoy with gleaming hardwood floors throughout with ceramic tile in the kitchen and baths. Kitchen remodeled in 2009 and basement rec room completed in 2013. Beautiful home site located 20 minutes from new Spotsylvania VRE Station. Do not show without confirmed appointment from tenant. Tenant has dog on premises. Pet case by case. No Vouchers.