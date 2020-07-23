Apartment List
Last updated July 23 2020 at 6:44 AM

88 Apartments for rent in Bensley, VA with gyms

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Bensley renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a list of... Read Guide >

Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Walmsley
4721 Falling Creek Cir
4721 Falling Creek Circle, Bensley, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,245
1352 sqft
This rancher in North Chesterfield offers 3 bed , 1 bath, detached garage, large fenced in backyard with a deck. The property was just recently painted with newer carpet throughout.
Results within 5 miles of Bensley
Last updated July 23 at 06:11 AM
3 Units Available
Old Town Manchester
Hopper Lofts
700 Everett St, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,065
638 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Whether your way of relaxing is coming home to read a good book in an urban garden oasis or an exhilarating bike ride along the James, Hopper has it all! A theater room where you can watch your favorite movie with friends or get toned in our
Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
29 Units Available
East 51 at Rocketts Landing
5101 Old Main Street, Richmond, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,100
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
944 sqft
Our Office Is Now Open For Virtual and In-Person Appointments. We are offering virtual, and scheduled in-person tours.
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
31 Units Available
Manchester
Link Apartments Manchester
901 McDonough St, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,148
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,446
1028 sqft
Right across the river from downtown Richmond, this luxurious green community contains a fire pit, fitness center, and pool. Energy-efficient appliances, oversized windows, accent walls, and walk-in closets in apartments.
Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
8 Units Available
Bellwood
Colony Village Apartments
10250 Colony Village Way, Bellwood, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,178
639 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
896 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,555
1139 sqft
Minutes from I-95. Apartments feature many upgrades including a fireplace, granite countertops and hardwood floors. Available furnished. On-site yoga, pool, coffee bar and fit pit. 24-hour gym and garage available.
Last updated July 23 at 06:36 AM
10 Units Available
Old Town Manchester
New Manchester Flats
715 E 4th St, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,210
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
882 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in an urban area in the Manchester Warehouse District. This upscale, modern community is pet-friendly with two dog parks. It offers core concierge service, a fire pit, bocce ball court, and a fitness center.
Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
6 Units Available
Chester Village Green
3534 Festival Park Plz, Chester, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,226
1008 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Residents of this community enjoy a tennis court, clubhouse, key fob access and 24-hour fitness center. Apartments feature in-unit laundry and fireplaces. Various retail options are just a walk away along West Hundred Road.
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
9 Units Available
Old Town Manchester
The Hudson
700 Stockton St, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$921
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$960
954 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly remodeled apartment homes available!Take loft living to the next level at The Hudson. We offer newly remodeled one, two, and three-bedroom spacious apartments in the lively city of Richmond, VA.
Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
19 Units Available
Courthouse Green
6417 Statute St, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$993
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,243
963 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,444
1163 sqft
These traditional Chesterfield homes are close to Interstate 95 and just 15 minutes from downtownn Richmond. Units boast bathtubs, ceiling fans and ice makers. Playground, pool and tennis court are all located on-site.
Last updated July 22 at 10:40 AM
31 Units Available
Old Town Manchester
River's Edge at Manchester
505 Porter Street, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,249
658 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
1131 sqft
River's Edge at Manchester offers luxury apartment living in Richmond's Historic Manchester. From the 10-story tower residents experience unrivaled city and river views, upscale amenities, and top-of-the-line apartment finishes.
Last updated July 22 at 10:40 AM
16 Units Available
Old Town Manchester
Overlook at City View
500 Bainbridge Street, Richmond, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,199
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
927 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Overlook at City View in Richmond. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
9 Units Available
Meridian Watermark
6500 Caymus Way, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,040
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1404 sqft
Community features a 24-hour fitness center, business center, clubhouse, movie theater, and swimming pool. Apartments have balcony, full-size washer/dryer, and gourmet kitchens. Large, open floor plans with lots of light.
Last updated July 23 at 06:33 AM
25 Units Available
Old Town Manchester
South Bank
307 Stockton St, Richmond, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,004
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
961 sqft
South Bank Apartments is the intersection of the best of Richmond into one exceptional location. Residents will experience innovative design, inspired amenities, and engaging social spaces in our new homes.
Last updated July 22 at 10:40 AM
14 Units Available
Old Town Manchester
City View Lofts
411 Bainbridge Street, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$999
616 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,314
922 sqft
Come home to a brand new, pet-friendly community of loft residences jam-packed with the finest amenities in Richmond including a stunning riverfront pool, epic skyline and river views, two 24-hour state-of-the-art fitness centers, and two modern
Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
3 Units Available
Park at Village Green
3544 Festival Park Plz, Chester, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,115
846 sqft
Nearby West Hundred Road provides all the shopping and dining options residents of this community could need. Amenities include garage parking, tennis court and 24-hour gym. Apartments are furnished and feature hardwood flooring and fireplaces.
Last updated July 23 at 06:37 AM
1 Unit Available
Old Town Manchester
Textile Lofts
601 Stockton Street, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$975
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Formerly an old storehouse for a rug manufacturer, this new two-story historic renovation is comprised of twelve unique 1-bedroom and 2-bedroom apartment units, all equipped with modern amenities.
Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
10 Units Available
Shockoe Bottom
Lucky Strike Lofts
2600 E Cary St, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,149
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1173 sqft
Close to I-95 and Route 60. Converted Lucky Strike factory. Luxury loft-style apartments with a modern kitchen, carpet and walk-in closets. Community includes a coffee bar, clubhouse, courtyard and pool.
Last updated April 14 at 12:30 AM
Contact for Availability
Old Town Manchester
Plant 1
403 Stockton St, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,075
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A newly renovated historic building in Richmond's Manchester neighborhood is home to one- and two-bedroom apartment homes that feature exposed brick walls, polished concrete floors, a gym, in-unit laundry, and cable TV and internet included.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
4953 Old Main Street
4953 Old Main Street, Henrico County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
4953 Old Main Street Available 09/01/20 Fabulous Four Level Townhome in Rocketts Landing - This is an awesome two bedroom/three and a half bath with a full rooftop patio is located in the heart of Rocketts Landing.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Fulton Hill
1021 Carlisle Ave
1021 Carlisle Avenue, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,130
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Brand New Artisan Hill Property! (Fulton area) - Property Id: 112946 Thank you for reaching out! Artisan Hill is a brand new apartment community, inspired by creativity, personal wellness, and outdoor adventure.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Fulton Hill
Lofty
1000 Carlisle Avenue, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
2 Bedrooms
Ask
SCHOOL HOUSE AT ARTISAN HILL-All INCLUSIVE!!! - Property Id: 277373 The historic Schoolhouse at Artisan Hill is now open, and all Artisan Hill tenants get free membership to the 3000 sf Fitness Longevity® gym, designed by fitness expert Sam

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Meadowbook
3742 Pennyweight Court
3742 Pennyweight Court, Meadowbrook, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,305
2389 sqft
Gorgeous, Spacious 4 Bedroom Home in North Chesterfield Available Aug 7th! - Beautiful four bedroom, two and a half bathroom home tucked away in the Silverleaf community ready Aug 7th! Located between Hopkins Road and Beulah Road, convenient to
Results within 10 miles of Bensley
Last updated July 23 at 06:20 AM
39 Units Available
Shockoe Bottom
The Masonry
2020 East Main Street, Richmond, VA
Studio
$984
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,061
1086 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,476
833 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Masonry in Richmond. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 23 at 06:03 AM
9 Units Available
Scott's Addition
Scott's Edge
3408 W. Moore St, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,253
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,777
1036 sqft
Not only does Scott's Edge have state of the art finishes, but it also comes with state of the art green initiatives throughout the building.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gyms in Bensley, VA

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Bensley renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

