Apartment List
/
VA
/
meadowbrook
/
apartments with gym
Last updated July 16 2020 at 1:01 AM

87 Apartments for rent in Meadowbrook, VA with gyms

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Meadowbrook renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a... Read Guide >

1 of 35

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Meadowbook
3742 Pennyweight Court
3742 Pennyweight Court, Meadowbrook, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,305
2389 sqft
Gorgeous, Spacious 4 Bedroom Home in North Chesterfield Available Aug 7th! - Beautiful four bedroom, two and a half bathroom home tucked away in the Silverleaf community ready Aug 7th! Located between Hopkins Road and Beulah Road, convenient to
Results within 1 mile of Meadowbrook
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 16 at 12:20 AM
12 Units Available
Meridian Watermark
6500 Caymus Way, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,040
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1404 sqft
Community features a 24-hour fitness center, business center, clubhouse, movie theater, and swimming pool. Apartments have balcony, full-size washer/dryer, and gourmet kitchens. Large, open floor plans with lots of light.

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 09:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Walmsley
4721 Falling Creek Cir
4721 Falling Creek Circle, Bensley, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1352 sqft
This rancher in North Chesterfield offers 3 bed , 1 bath, detached garage, large fenced in backyard with a deck. The property was just recently painted with newer carpet throughout.
Results within 5 miles of Meadowbrook
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 16 at 12:47 AM
27 Units Available
East 51 at Rocketts Landing
5101 Old Main Street, Richmond, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,100
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
944 sqft
Our Office Is Now Open For Virtual and In-Person Appointments. We are offering virtual, and scheduled in-person tours.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
33 Units Available
Manchester
Link Apartments Manchester
901 McDonough St, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,140
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1028 sqft
Right across the river from downtown Richmond, this luxurious green community contains a fire pit, fitness center, and pool. Energy-efficient appliances, oversized windows, accent walls, and walk-in closets in apartments.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 16 at 12:20 AM
5 Units Available
Old Town Manchester
Hopper Lofts
700 Everett St, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$952
638 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,139
896 sqft
Whether your way of relaxing is coming home to read a good book in an urban garden oasis or an exhilarating bike ride along the James, Hopper has it all! A theater room where you can watch your favorite movie with friends or get toned in our
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 16 at 12:17 AM
8 Units Available
Old Town Manchester
New Manchester Flats
715 E 4th St, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,210
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,505
882 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in an urban area in the Manchester Warehouse District. This upscale, modern community is pet-friendly with two dog parks. It offers core concierge service, a fire pit, bocce ball court, and a fitness center.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 16 at 12:11 AM
34 Units Available
Manchester
Element at Stonebridge
301 Karl Linn Dr, Manchester, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,029
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,462
1184 sqft
A modern community with open-air courtyards, a luxury outdoor pool, and a saltwater pool. Each home features a full-size washer and dryer, granite and stainless steel amenities, and a private balcony or patio.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
$
11 Units Available
Old Town Manchester
The Hudson
700 Stockton St, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$921
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$955
954 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly remodeled apartment homes available!Take loft living to the next level at The Hudson. We offer newly remodeled one, two, and three-bedroom spacious apartments in the lively city of Richmond, VA.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
18 Units Available
River Forest Apartments
5701 Quiet Pine Cir, Chester, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,040
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1073 sqft
Luxury apartment complex located just 3 miles west of I-95 and close to VA-288 for easy access to downtown. Feature 9-foot ceilings and gas fireplaces. Resort-style swimming pool and cardio fitness center.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 16 at 12:14 AM
24 Units Available
Old Town Manchester
South Bank
307 Stockton St, Richmond, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,004
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
956 sqft
South Bank Apartments is the intersection of the best of Richmond into one exceptional location. Residents will experience innovative design, inspired amenities, and engaging social spaces in our new homes.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
4 Units Available
The Jane at Moore's Lake
12300 Moores Lake Road, Chester, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1012 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,855
1347 sqft
Luxury living is waiting for you at The Jane at Moore's Lake.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 15 at 10:38 AM
24 Units Available
Old Town Manchester
Overlook at City View
500 Bainbridge Street, Richmond, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,199
588 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
905 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Overlook at City View in Richmond. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 79

Last updated July 15 at 10:38 AM
31 Units Available
Old Town Manchester
River's Edge at Manchester
505 Porter Street, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,249
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
1183 sqft
River's Edge at Manchester offers luxury apartment living in Richmond's Historic Manchester. From the 10-story tower residents experience unrivaled city and river views, upscale amenities, and top-of-the-line apartment finishes.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 15 at 10:38 AM
16 Units Available
Old Town Manchester
City View Lofts
411 Bainbridge Street, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$999
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,314
863 sqft
Come home to a brand new, pet-friendly community of loft residences jam-packed with the finest amenities in Richmond including a stunning riverfront pool, epic skyline and river views, two 24-hour state-of-the-art fitness centers, and two modern
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
9 Units Available
Hioaks
Sterling Beaufont
6839 Carnation St, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$996
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,192
939 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Round-the-clock laundry room and fitness center in conveniently located complex. Maintenance and management on site. Air-conditioned units with patios/balconies and energy-efficient windows. Minutes from downtown Richmond.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 16 at 12:47 AM
14 Units Available
Garden Springs
10801 Dylans Walk Rd, Chester, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,161
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,442
1121 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,529
1306 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours by appointment only. Or, you can schedule a virtual tour and connect with a Leasing Specialist virtually via video, phone, or email. Live apartment video walk through tours available.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
16 Units Available
Ashton Creek
4201 Creek Way, Chester, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,220
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,159
978 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,412
1166 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
21 Units Available
Courthouse Green
6417 Statute St, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$974
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,187
963 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,398
1163 sqft
These traditional Chesterfield homes are close to Interstate 95 and just 15 minutes from downtownn Richmond. Units boast bathtubs, ceiling fans and ice makers. Playground, pool and tennis court are all located on-site.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
10 Units Available
Hyde Park Townhomes
4223 Hyde Park Dr, Chester, VA
1 Bedroom
$820
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1400 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,312
1750 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual & self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
4 Units Available
Jahnke
The Crossings at Bramblewood
1401 Yellowpine Cir, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$999
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,029
947 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
3 Units Available
Park at Village Green
3544 Festival Park Plz, Chester, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,115
846 sqft
Nearby West Hundred Road provides all the shopping and dining options residents of this community could need. Amenities include garage parking, tennis court and 24-hour gym. Apartments are furnished and feature hardwood flooring and fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
3 Units Available
Chester Village Green
3534 Festival Park Plz, Chester, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,226
1008 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Residents of this community enjoy a tennis court, clubhouse, key fob access and 24-hour fitness center. Apartments feature in-unit laundry and fireplaces. Various retail options are just a walk away along West Hundred Road.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
$
8 Units Available
Bellwood
Colony Village Apartments
10250 Colony Village Way, Bellwood, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,112
639 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,247
896 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes from I-95. Apartments feature many upgrades including a fireplace, granite countertops and hardwood floors. Available furnished. On-site yoga, pool, coffee bar and fit pit. 24-hour gym and garage available.
City Guide for Meadowbrook, VA

Golf, tasty restaurants, and good weather make Meadowbrook, Virgina a prime place to call home.

If you want a little community with a rich sense of history, Meadowbrook is a good choice - don't forget, good things come in small packages. Relatively low rental prices will spur you along in your search for an apartment in this town. Located in Chesterfield County, Virginia, Meadowbrook is an interesting little town where more than 18,312 people call it home. It's just one of many small unincorporated areas in this stretch of Virginia soil. The weather is quite stable with a high of 81.2°F in August, and a median of 43.9 °F in February.

The stable weather (highs in low 80s, lows in the 40s) isn't the only good news for those looking to relocate here. Apartments in Meadowbrook are quite affordable – only slightly above the national average. Even better is the fact that the vacancy rate for rental homes in this area is higher than the national average, which means you don't have to settle! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gyms in Meadowbrook, VA

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Meadowbrook renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

Similar Pages

Meadowbrook 1 BedroomsMeadowbrook 2 BedroomsMeadowbrook 3 BedroomsMeadowbrook Apartments with Balconies
Meadowbrook Apartments with GaragesMeadowbrook Apartments with GymsMeadowbrook Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMeadowbrook Apartments with Parking
Meadowbrook Apartments with PoolsMeadowbrook Apartments with Washer-DryersMeadowbrook Dog Friendly ApartmentsMeadowbrook Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Richmond, VAPetersburg, VASuffolk, VAChester, VAWilliamsburg, VAShort Pump, VAColonial Heights, VAHopewell, VAGlen Allen, VA
Mechanicsville, VALaurel, VABon Air, VAManchester, VAAshland, VABrandermill, VADumbarton, VAInnsbrook, VASandston, VA
Bellwood, VASpotsylvania Courthouse, VAPrince George, VALakeside, VATuckahoe, VARockwood, VAEast Highland Park, VAWyndham, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Meadowbook

Apartments Near Colleges

University of RichmondCollege of William and Mary
J Sargeant Reynolds Community CollegeRandolph-Macon College
Virginia Commonwealth University