/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:17 PM
148 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Bensley, VA
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Bensley
1 Unit Available
5205 Goolsby Ct
5205 Goolsby Court, Bensley, VA
2 Bedrooms
$795
Huge living room Eat in kitchen Half bath downstairs Large bedrooms Renovated bathroom Washer/dryer included includes water/sewer/trash To qualify you have to have a job making a min of 3 times the rent, no negative rental history, and credit
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Bensley
1 Unit Available
5403 Remuda Dr
5403 Remuda Drive, Bensley, VA
2 Bedrooms
$850
Please stop by the leasing office to apply at 1701 Colorado Ave richmond VA 2 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment -central heat and air -hardwood floors -off street parking -good size bedrooms with closet space -appliances included -washer and dryer
Results within 1 mile of Bensley
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Meadowbook
5 Units Available
Crystal Lakes Townhomes
3501 Meadowdale Blvd, Meadowbrook, VA
2 Bedrooms
$840
899 sqft
Spacious apartments and townhomes in a pet-friendly community with basketball courts, playgrounds, fishing lakes, fitness trail and a pool. Units have large closets, patios and fully-equipped kitchens.
Results within 5 miles of Bensley
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
26 Units Available
East 51 at Rocketts Landing
5101 Old Main Street, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
951 sqft
East 51 at Rocketts Landing is the perfect combination of luxury living and modern convenience. It’s bold brick and metal design is inspired by the historic industrial waterfront along the James River, just steps away from the community.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Old Town Manchester
11 Units Available
The Hudson
700 Stockton St, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$945
958 sqft
Newly remodeled apartment homes available!Take loft living to the next level at The Hudson. We offer newly remodeled one, two, and three-bedroom spacious apartments in the lively city of Richmond, VA.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
South Garden
3 Units Available
Rock Creek Apartments
2830 Broad Rock Blvd, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$857
855 sqft
Nestled in a quiet area of Richmond, VA, Rock Creek is a beautifully renovated apartment community with plenty of charm and amenities.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 12:34pm
Old Town Manchester
16 Units Available
New Manchester Flats
715 E 4th St, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
882 sqft
Located in an urban area in the Manchester Warehouse District. This upscale, modern community is pet-friendly with two dog parks. It offers core concierge service, a fire pit, bocce ball court, and a fitness center.
Verified
1 of 79
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
Old Town Manchester
36 Units Available
River's Edge at Manchester
505 Porter Street, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
1183 sqft
River's Edge at Manchester offers luxury apartment living in Richmond's Historic Manchester. From the 10-story tower residents experience unrivaled city and river views, upscale amenities, and top-of-the-line apartment finishes.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
Old Town Manchester
55 Units Available
Overlook at City View
500 Bainbridge Street, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
905 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Overlook at City View in Richmond. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 06:13pm
24 Units Available
Courthouse Green
6417 Statute St, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,039
963 sqft
These traditional Chesterfield homes are close to Interstate 95 and just 15 minutes from downtownn Richmond. Units boast bathtubs, ceiling fans and ice makers. Playground, pool and tennis court are all located on-site.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 12:09pm
20 Units Available
Meridian Watermark
6500 Caymus Way, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1122 sqft
Community features a 24-hour fitness center, business center, clubhouse, movie theater, and swimming pool. Apartments have balcony, full-size washer/dryer, and gourmet kitchens. Large, open floor plans with lots of light.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
Old Town Manchester
20 Units Available
City View Lofts
411 Bainbridge Street, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,294
863 sqft
Come home to a brand new, pet-friendly community of loft residences jam-packed with the finest amenities in Richmond including a stunning riverfront pool, epic skyline and river views, two 24-hour state-of-the-art fitness centers, and two modern
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 12:45pm
Old Town Manchester
34 Units Available
South Bank
307 Stockton St, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,109
963 sqft
South Bank Apartments is the intersection of the best of Richmond into one exceptional location. Residents will experience innovative design, inspired amenities, and engaging social spaces in our new homes.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
9 Units Available
Chester Village Green
3534 Festival Park Plz, Chester, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,226
1008 sqft
Residents of this community enjoy a tennis court, clubhouse, key fob access and 24-hour fitness center. Apartments feature in-unit laundry and fireplaces. Various retail options are just a walk away along West Hundred Road.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Manchester
27 Units Available
Link Apartments Manchester
901 McDonough St, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1028 sqft
Right across the river from downtown Richmond, this luxurious green community contains a fire pit, fitness center, and pool. Energy-efficient appliances, oversized windows, accent walls, and walk-in closets in apartments.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
Shockoe Bottom
10 Units Available
Lucky Strike Lofts
2600 E Cary St, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1173 sqft
Close to I-95 and Route 60. Converted Lucky Strike factory. Luxury loft-style apartments with a modern kitchen, carpet and walk-in closets. Community includes a coffee bar, clubhouse, courtyard and pool.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated April 14 at 12:30am
$
Old Town Manchester
Contact for Availability
Plant 1
403 Stockton St, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
A newly renovated historic building in Richmond's Manchester neighborhood is home to one- and two-bedroom apartment homes that feature exposed brick walls, polished concrete floors, a gym, in-unit laundry, and cable TV and internet included.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 12:31pm
Old Town Manchester
7 Units Available
Plant Zero
500 Stockton Street, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,339
1067 sqft
In the Manchester Warehouse District, this historic plant has been reimagined as a three-building apartment community with gym, a courtyard and an onsite restaurant. Features include in-unit laundry, wood floors and skylights.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 12:34pm
Old Town Manchester
5 Units Available
Hopper Lofts
700 Everett St, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,189
896 sqft
Whether your way of relaxing is coming home to read a good book in an urban garden oasis or an exhilarating bike ride along the James, Hopper has it all! A theater room where you can watch your favorite movie with friends or get toned in our
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 12:53am
Swansboro West
Contact for Availability
Forest Square Apartments
3202 Midlothian Turnpike, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$749
715 sqft
Our Mission is Simple: To Provide a good value in an apartment we’d live in too. Eight minutes to downtown, near Forest Hill Park and Cross Roads Coffee.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
Piney Knolls
Contact for Availability
Brookmont
3238 Broad Rock Blvd, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$854
830 sqft
Brookmont Apartments is located on the South Side of Richmond just minutes away from downtown and major interstates. Enjoy the convenience of our 24 hour on-site laundry facility and our fully-equipped kitchens.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
$
Bellwood
21 Units Available
Colony Village Apartments
10250 Colony Village Way, Bellwood, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
896 sqft
Minutes from I-95. Apartments feature many upgrades including a fireplace, granite countertops and hardwood floors. Available furnished. On-site yoga, pool, coffee bar and fit pit. 24-hour gym and garage available.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Bellwood
1 Unit Available
2024 Periwinkle Drive
2024 Periwinkle Drive, Bellwood, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
942 sqft
Remodeled 2 bedroom contemporary for $1100 per month on almost a half acre! Home features include extensive laminate hardwood floors, replacement vinyl windows, ceiling fans in both bedrooms, ceramic counter tops, exterior tool shed, and back deck.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2650 Wayside Dr
2650 Wayside Drive, Chesterfield County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$850
Please come into the leasing office at 1701 Colorado Ave Richmond VA 2650 Wayside Drive, Chesterfield VA 2 bedroom 1 bathroom townhouse -central heat and air -new wall to wall carpet -off street parking -living room -eat in kitchen -appliances
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Richmond, VASuffolk, VAPetersburg, VAChester, VAWilliamsburg, VAShort Pump, VAColonial Heights, VAHopewell, VATuckahoe, VAGlen Allen, VA
Mechanicsville, VALaurel, VABon Air, VAMeadowbrook, VABrandermill, VAManchester, VADumbarton, VAInnsbrook, VABellwood, VAMontrose, VA