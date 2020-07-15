/
3 bedroom apartments
177 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Belmont, VA
1 Unit Available
Belmont
20381 MEDALIST DR
20381 Medalist Drive, Belmont, VA
Enjoy all what Belmont country club has to offer* amenities include lawn & landscape maintenance*high speed internet* cable TV.
1 Unit Available
Belmont
20020 NORTHVILLE HILLS TERRACE
20020 Northvillehills Terrace, Belmont, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
2677 sqft
Beautiful 3 BR,2.5 BA End Unit Town Home in Belmont golf club gated community. Bright+open floor plan. Huge Deck, Hardwood floors, granite Counters, walk-in closets. Rec room w/ walk out, built in speaker wiring, recessed lighting.
1 Unit Available
Belmont
20089 BLACKWOLF RUN PLACE
20089 Blackwolf Run Place, Belmont, VA
Absolutely stunning 'Richmond" model w/sunroom & loaded w/upgrades*Brazilian cherry hardwood floors & custom moulding throughout*Grmt kitchen w/upgraded cabinets,granite,stainless appl,lrg center island,rear strcse & light filled sunroom*Upper lvl
1 Unit Available
Belmont
43266 BALTUSROL TERRACE
43266 Baltusrol Terrace, Belmont, VA
Bright and sunny end-unit townhome in a gated community backing to a golf course. Spacious 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Large gourmet kitchen with breakfast nook, granite countertops, island & hardwood floors.
Results within 1 mile of Belmont
Verified
35 Units Available
Lansdowne on The Potomac
Camden Lansdowne
43805 Stoney Brook Sq, Lansdowne, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,199
1398 sqft
Proximity to the Silver Line Metro makes travel to downtown DC convenient. Discriminating tenants will appreciate on-site amenities like saltwater pools, billiards lounge, theaters, and fitness facilities. Luxury 1-3 bedroom apartments have in-unit laundry and fireplaces.
1 Unit Available
Ashburn Farm
20655 Southwind Ter
20655 Southwind Terrace, Ashburn, VA
Due to Covid-19 it is very important to take safety precautions. It's important to use hand sanitizer and wash hands before getting into the property. Wearing a face mask is required.
1 Unit Available
Lansdowne on The Potomac
19147 COMMONWEALTH TER
19147 Commonwealth Terrace, Lansdowne, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
Freshly painted 3 Level, 3BR/3.
1 Unit Available
Lansdowne on The Potomac
43580 POPES CREEK SQUARE
43580 Popes Creek Square, Lansdowne, VA
Awesome Rental Opportunity in a very desirable location! This beautiful property has 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 2 half baths. Large updated kitchen with granite counter tops and large island, huge living and dining room.
1 Unit Available
Lansdowne on The Potomac
19324 GARDNER VIEW SQUARE
19324 Gardner View Square, Lansdowne, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,675
2500 sqft
A GEM of a TOWN-HOME, MUST SEE!!!Beautiful 3-level townhouse 3 beds,4 baths (2 full 2 half) circa 2,500 sq ft (Leesburg, Va (Lansdowne Town Center) Gourmet open kitchen w/ island,granite countertops, GE stainless steel appliances, ceramic
1 Unit Available
Ashburn Farm
20382 FARMGATE TERRACE
20382 Farmgate Terrace, Ashburn, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,299
2142 sqft
Ready to Move on NOW. Professionally cleaned, pressure washed, New Carpet throughout. WELCOME HOME TO THIS FABULOUS TOWNHOUSE, 3 BED 2.
1 Unit Available
Belmont Greene
20245 MACGLASHAN TERRACE
20245 Macglashan Terrace, Ashburn, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1966 sqft
Please excuse the boxes. The tenants are moving! Beautiful Large 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Condo with large Attached 2 Car Garage.
1 Unit Available
43761 STUBBLE CORNER SQUARE
43761 Stubble Corner Sq, Ashburn, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
Brand new 4 Levels Townhouse in a fully improved area of Ashburn city. Three bedrooms,Three &half Bath, Two car garages. Spacious Gourmet Kitchen with SS Appliances between Dining and Living room with access to Balcony.
1 Unit Available
Ashburn Farm
43175 BUTTERMERE TERRACE
43175 Buttermere Terrace, Ashburn, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2328 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedrooms, 2 full and 2 half bathroom town home in sought-after Ashburn Farm. 3 finished levels with a 2-story bump-out. Open living area for entertaining. Sunny kitchen with stainless appliances and generous counter space & cabinetry.
Results within 5 miles of Belmont
Verified
$
28 Units Available
Point at Loudoun
703 Clark Ct NE, Leesburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,678
1000 sqft
The Point at Loudoun offers fully equipped properties with walk-in closets, patio/balcony and in-unit laundry. Enjoy great hiking opportunities in the local Leesburg countryside, as well as community clubhouse, coffee bar and tennis court.
Verified
$
18 Units Available
Reserve at Town Center
20723 Reserve Falls Terrace, Sterling, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,104
1342 sqft
The Reserve at Town Center features the premier address for luxury apartments in Sterling, VA. Our community is just moments away from Dulles Town Center, which offers some of the best dining and shopping around.
Verified
22 Units Available
The Metropolitan at Village at Leesburg
1500 Balch Dr S, Leesburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,439
1331 sqft
Hardwood floors, extra storage space, and refrigerator & cooking range: The Metropolitan has it all. Close to Leesburg Executive Airport, the complex houses its own business center, guest site and media room.
Verified
286 Units Available
The Jameson
45306 Kincora Dr, Dulles Town Center, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,515
1412 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Jameson in Dulles Town Center. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
32 Units Available
Ashbrook
The Ashborough
20155 San Joaquin Ter, Ashburn, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,051
1344 sqft
This luxury community puts residents in the heart of Ashburn. Homes feature an open-concept layout with granite countertops and subway-inspired backsplash. Garden-style apartments. On-site fitness center, playground, and pool.
Verified
11 Units Available
Broadlands South
Camden Silo Creek
43449 Silo Creek Ter, Ashburn, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,209
1370 sqft
Intricately detailed apartments with bay windows, wraparound balconies, 9-foot ceilings and architectural arches with crown molding. Just three minutes from Camden Silo Creek and close to retail, restaurants and popular entertainment venues.
Verified
$
17 Units Available
Broadlands South
Broadlands Luxury Apartments
21799 Crescent Park Sq, Broadlands, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,169
1487 sqft
Luxury amenities including built-in home theater surround sound, vaulted ceilings, kitchen islands and private garages with remote door openers. Easy access to I-66, Route 50 and Route 28.
Verified
7 Units Available
Ashburn Village
Camden Ashburn Farm
20886 Isherwood Ter, Ashburn, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,159
1425 sqft
Situated with convenient access to the Dulles Greenway and Loudoun County Parkway. Tenants have access to gym, trash valet, pool and car wash area. The luxurious units include in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and fireplaces.
Verified
16 Units Available
Broadlands
Arbors at Broadlands
43170 Thistledown Ter, Ashburn, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,040
1397 sqft
Perfectly situated for access to the Dulles Greenway, this unique Certified Wildlife Habitat community delivers living spaces showcasing lofty ceilings, breakfast bars, granite counters and extra-deep sinks. On-site basketball and tennis courts, gym and clubhouse.
1 Unit Available
1514 Ribbon Limestone Ter SE
1514 Ribbon Limestone Terrace, Leesburg, VA
Available 08/15/20 Two-floor Open Plan Luxury Condo -Walk to Wegman's - Property Id: 296969 Available August 2020 Two floor Condo across the street from Village at Leesburg (Wegman's, Travinia, Firebird's, Eggspectation, Chefscape, Wells Fargo,
1 Unit Available
42871 CHURCHILL DOWNS DRIVE
42871 Churchill Downs Drive, Ashburn, VA
Charming single family 2 level home. 4 bedrooms, 2 1/2 bath. Open floor plan with hardwood floors and tiles on the main level and carpet on the upper level. Kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertop, island, pendant lighting.
