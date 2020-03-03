43235 BALTUSROL TERRACE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities pool internet access

A PROFESSIONALLY MANAGED PROPERTY. Enjoy all of the Belmont Country Club amenities in this fabulous 3BR, 3.5BA townhome on a cul-de-sac. Features include hardwood floors, breakfast nook, open kitchen with center island, stainless appliances, granite counters & plentiful cabinet storage, formal dining room, wood-burning fireplace, large master bedroom/bathroom suite with walk-in closet, big rec room, storage and UT rooms, deck, patio & fenced rear as well as elegant touches such as crown & chair molding, recessed lighting and cathedral & tray ceilings. Close to schools, shopping, entertainment and major access routes. High-speed internet and complete yard care included in rent! Pool for summer fun!