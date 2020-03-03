All apartments in Belmont
Last updated March 3 2020 at 3:58 AM

43235 BALTUSROL TERRACE

43235 Baltusrol Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

43235 Baltusrol Terrace, Belmont, VA 20147
Belmont

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
internet access
A PROFESSIONALLY MANAGED PROPERTY. Enjoy all of the Belmont Country Club amenities in this fabulous 3BR, 3.5BA townhome on a cul-de-sac. Features include hardwood floors, breakfast nook, open kitchen with center island, stainless appliances, granite counters & plentiful cabinet storage, formal dining room, wood-burning fireplace, large master bedroom/bathroom suite with walk-in closet, big rec room, storage and UT rooms, deck, patio & fenced rear as well as elegant touches such as crown & chair molding, recessed lighting and cathedral & tray ceilings. Close to schools, shopping, entertainment and major access routes. High-speed internet and complete yard care included in rent! Pool for summer fun!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 43235 BALTUSROL TERRACE have any available units?
43235 BALTUSROL TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Belmont, VA.
What amenities does 43235 BALTUSROL TERRACE have?
Some of 43235 BALTUSROL TERRACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 43235 BALTUSROL TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
43235 BALTUSROL TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 43235 BALTUSROL TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 43235 BALTUSROL TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Belmont.
Does 43235 BALTUSROL TERRACE offer parking?
No, 43235 BALTUSROL TERRACE does not offer parking.
Does 43235 BALTUSROL TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 43235 BALTUSROL TERRACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 43235 BALTUSROL TERRACE have a pool?
Yes, 43235 BALTUSROL TERRACE has a pool.
Does 43235 BALTUSROL TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 43235 BALTUSROL TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 43235 BALTUSROL TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 43235 BALTUSROL TERRACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 43235 BALTUSROL TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 43235 BALTUSROL TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.
