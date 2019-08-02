All apartments in Belmont
Home
/
Belmont, VA
/
20218 HIDDEN CREEK COURT
Last updated August 2 2019 at 7:18 AM

20218 HIDDEN CREEK COURT

20218 Hidden Creek Court · No Longer Available
Location

20218 Hidden Creek Court, Belmont, VA 20147
Belmont

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
pool
playground
basketball court
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
basketball court
playground
pool
internet access
pet friendly
tennis court
Gorgeous Single family house for rent inside Belmont Country Club. Available around 8/10. Over 3300 sq ft living space upper two levels, plus 1100 sq ft fully finished basement. Golf course view from private deck. 4 bedrooms & 3 bathrooms upper level. Upper two level hardwood floor. Basement has another full bathroom. Tenant does not pay HOA fee. Tenant only pays $3400/month, which includes cable/internet/swimming pool/tennis court/basketball court/play ground/ access/lawn care. Tenant pays utilities (gas/water/electricity). Good credit and proper income are must. Pet case by case. No cats.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20218 HIDDEN CREEK COURT have any available units?
20218 HIDDEN CREEK COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Belmont, VA.
What amenities does 20218 HIDDEN CREEK COURT have?
Some of 20218 HIDDEN CREEK COURT's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20218 HIDDEN CREEK COURT currently offering any rent specials?
20218 HIDDEN CREEK COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20218 HIDDEN CREEK COURT pet-friendly?
Yes, 20218 HIDDEN CREEK COURT is pet friendly.
Does 20218 HIDDEN CREEK COURT offer parking?
No, 20218 HIDDEN CREEK COURT does not offer parking.
Does 20218 HIDDEN CREEK COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20218 HIDDEN CREEK COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20218 HIDDEN CREEK COURT have a pool?
Yes, 20218 HIDDEN CREEK COURT has a pool.
Does 20218 HIDDEN CREEK COURT have accessible units?
No, 20218 HIDDEN CREEK COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 20218 HIDDEN CREEK COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 20218 HIDDEN CREEK COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20218 HIDDEN CREEK COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 20218 HIDDEN CREEK COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
