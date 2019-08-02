20218 HIDDEN CREEK COURT

Amenities

Gorgeous Single family house for rent inside Belmont Country Club. Available around 8/10. Over 3300 sq ft living space upper two levels, plus 1100 sq ft fully finished basement. Golf course view from private deck. 4 bedrooms & 3 bathrooms upper level. Upper two level hardwood floor. Basement has another full bathroom. Tenant does not pay HOA fee. Tenant only pays $3400/month, which includes cable/internet/swimming pool/tennis court/basketball court/play ground/ access/lawn care. Tenant pays utilities (gas/water/electricity). Good credit and proper income are must. Pet case by case. No cats.