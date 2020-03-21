All apartments in Belmont
20126 PRAIRIE DUNES TERRACE
20126 PRAIRIE DUNES TERRACE

20126 Prairie Dunes Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

20126 Prairie Dunes Terrace, Belmont, VA 20147
Belmont

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This is a 3 level upgraded brick front town home with brand new neutral colored painted walls. Upper level has 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Master suite with luxury bath and 2 walk-in closets. Brand new upgraded carpet for all upper level and stairs. Main level has an open layout with gourmet kitchen, corean countertop and stainless steel appliances. Kitchen has an open connected family room and breakfast area that backs to a full size bare feet deck and fenced yard. Finished basement with brand new rustic flooring, a half bath and laundry. Further the home has a 2 car garage. Location: The home is part of belmont country club community, walking to W&OD trail and next to Newton Lee Elementary school(rated 9 on 10).Would prefer longer term lease. No pets allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20126 PRAIRIE DUNES TERRACE have any available units?
20126 PRAIRIE DUNES TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Belmont, VA.
What amenities does 20126 PRAIRIE DUNES TERRACE have?
Some of 20126 PRAIRIE DUNES TERRACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20126 PRAIRIE DUNES TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
20126 PRAIRIE DUNES TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20126 PRAIRIE DUNES TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 20126 PRAIRIE DUNES TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Belmont.
Does 20126 PRAIRIE DUNES TERRACE offer parking?
Yes, 20126 PRAIRIE DUNES TERRACE offers parking.
Does 20126 PRAIRIE DUNES TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20126 PRAIRIE DUNES TERRACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20126 PRAIRIE DUNES TERRACE have a pool?
No, 20126 PRAIRIE DUNES TERRACE does not have a pool.
Does 20126 PRAIRIE DUNES TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 20126 PRAIRIE DUNES TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 20126 PRAIRIE DUNES TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20126 PRAIRIE DUNES TERRACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 20126 PRAIRIE DUNES TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 20126 PRAIRIE DUNES TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.

