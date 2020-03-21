20126 PRAIRIE DUNES TERRACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

This is a 3 level upgraded brick front town home with brand new neutral colored painted walls. Upper level has 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Master suite with luxury bath and 2 walk-in closets. Brand new upgraded carpet for all upper level and stairs. Main level has an open layout with gourmet kitchen, corean countertop and stainless steel appliances. Kitchen has an open connected family room and breakfast area that backs to a full size bare feet deck and fenced yard. Finished basement with brand new rustic flooring, a half bath and laundry. Further the home has a 2 car garage. Location: The home is part of belmont country club community, walking to W&OD trail and next to Newton Lee Elementary school(rated 9 on 10).Would prefer longer term lease. No pets allowed.