Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:00 AM

65 Apartments for rent in Aquia Harbour, VA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Aquia Harbour apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or withi...
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
19 Units Available
The Pointe at Stafford
300 Park Ridge Ct, Aquia Harbour, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,285
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
950 sqft
Minutes from I-95 and the Historical District. Furnished apartments available. On-site pool, playground, gym, dog park and coffee bar. Apartments feature large walk-in closets, a patio or balcony, and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
3 Units Available
Carriage Pointe at Aquia
225 White Pine Cir, Aquia Harbour, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,340
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
990 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Important Coronavirus (COVID-19) Update: Due to the circumstances surrounding the recent COVID-19 outbreak, our Leasing Office will be closed to the public until further notice.

1 of 81

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2044 Coast Guard Drive
2044 Coast Guard Drive, Aquia Harbour, VA
5 Bedrooms
$2,200
STUNNING CONTEMPORARY HOME - AQUIA HARBOUR - Stunning contemporary 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom home in Aquia Harbor. Located on large double lot. Home has private courtyard.
Results within 1 mile of Aquia Harbour
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 12:22am
8 Units Available
Aquia Terrace Apartments
190 White Pine Circle, Falmouth, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,445
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
930 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,285
1110 sqft
Apartments offer in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, espresso cabinetry, and ice maker. Community includes 24-hour gym, dog park, pool, and parking. Located off Route 1, which make it convenient for commuters.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 12:09am
1 Unit Available
Arbor Grove Apartments & Townhomes
100 Timberlake St, Stafford County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
882 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Homes with spacious walk-in closets, full-size washers, and well-equipped kitchens. Common amenities include a dog park, a playground, and a swimming pool. Minutes away from I-95 and downtown Fredericksburg.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
304 Stafford Glen Court
304 Stafford Glen Court, Stafford County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1812 sqft
304 Stafford Glen Court Available 08/05/20 STAFFORD - TOWNHOUSE - This spacious 3 level townhouse with a fully finished basement is located within a short drive to central Stafford.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
405 Sedgwick Ct
405 Sedgewick Court, Stafford County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1160 sqft
Beautiful interior TH, 3 bed, 2.5ba. conveniently located to Rt 1 and I-95. Updated bathrooms and kitchen. Fully fenced back yard. Driveway parking.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
511 HATCHERS RUN COURT
511 Hatchers Run Court, Stafford County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1680 sqft
Beautiful end unit garage TH with all 3 levels about ground. Two story foyer, open floor plan. Upgraded kitchen with granite counter top and SS appliances. New SS dish washer. Master Bath with large tub and separate shower. W/I closet.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
102 WIND RIDGE DRIVE
102 Wind Ridge Drive, Stafford County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1310 sqft
Beautiful 2 level townhome, minutes from Quantico, 95, commuter lots & much more! Fully fenced yard. Assigned parking. Photos are from prior to current tenant occupancy. Once tenant vacates then photos will be updated.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
41 SMOKEWOOD COURT
41 Smokewood Court, Stafford County, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,150
611 sqft
Conveniently located in North Stafford, minutes to Quantico, FBI, Shopping and Restaurants. Newer carpet and paint throughout. Kitchen has Stainless Steel appliances and Corian counters. Private Balcony with secure storage area.

1 of 41

Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
Hampton Oaks
101 Sterling Ct.
101 Sterling Court, Stafford County, VA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2476 sqft
4 BEDROOM TOWNHOUSE. MASTER BEDROOM WITH FIREPLACE - STAFFORD - Quiet and spacious 3 level end-unit townhouse with loft in master bedroom. Large open living/dining room.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
49 Everglades Lane
49 Everglades Lane, Stafford County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2392 sqft
49 Everglades Lane Available 08/01/20 STAFFORD - WIDEWATER VILLAGE - MINUTES TO QUANTICO - Wonderfully maintained & shows very well . Open concept living with 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms.

1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
257 Olympic Drive
257 Olympic Drive, Stafford County, VA
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$2,400
3400 sqft
257 Olympic Drive Available 08/01/20 MINUTES TO QUANTICO - WIDEWATER VILLAGE - STAFFORD - Beautiful 4 spacious bedroom home with 3.5 bathrooms. Finished basement. Rear deck, fenced yard. Formal living room and dining room.
Results within 5 miles of Aquia Harbour
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
27 Units Available
Abberly Waterstone Apartment Homes
140 Abberly Drive, Stafford Courthouse, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,561
949 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,855
1307 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Abberly Waterstone Apartment Homes!Live differently! Bringing forth a wonderful host of amenities, extremely spacious floor plans, and excellent services, Abberly Waterstone Apartments is a new and vibrant community that brings luxury

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
104 Blackgum Ct
104 Blackgum Ct, Stafford County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
2381 sqft
Beautiful 3 level town home in the amazing Embrey Mill neighborhood. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances with granite counter tops, espresso cabinets and stunning back splash. Elegant hardwood floors throughout main level.

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
1756 COURTHOUSE RD
1756 Courthouse Road, Stafford County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
LOOKING FOR PRIVACY!??! Adorable Rambler in NORTH STAFFORD near Brooke VRE (Train Station) on PRIVATE LOT! BACKS TO TREES! NEWER FLOORING, FRESHLY PAINTED! 3 bedroom, 1.

1 of 43

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
104 BELCROFT DRIVE
104 Belcroft Drive, Stafford County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,295
3503 sqft
READY TO MOVE INTO!!! Gorgeous colonial home with 2 car garage, long driveway, 4BR, 3.

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
200 Buckingham Lane#102
200 Buckingham Lane, Stafford County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1263 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A Commuter's Dream Location! - A Commuter's Dream Location & Within Your Budget In North Stafford! Wall-To-Wall Carpeting & Neutral Decor.

1 of 61

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
1017 Bayview Overlook
1017 Bayview Overlook, Stafford County, VA
5 Bedrooms
$2,200
3136 sqft
Gorgeous and Spacious 5 bedroom brick colonial located in cul de sac! Back yard has over 2 acres of wooded land and boosts a large deck and patio making it perfect to enjoy the amazing outdoors while entertaining.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
116 SWEETGUM COURT
116 Sweetgum Ct, Stafford County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1868 sqft
Gorgeous townhome in desirable Embrey Mill! Gourmet kitchen with a huge island, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, gas cooking, 9' ceilings, and hardwood floors. 3 levels fully upgraded with an attached 2-car garage.

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
231 WOODSTREAM BOULEVARD
231 Woodstream Boulevard, Stafford County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2158 sqft
Desirable 3 BR/2.5 Bath end-unit townhouse with attached 1-car garage, strategically located near shopping, I-95, and commuter lot. Built in 2010, 1624 square feet, plus 534 square feet in the finished walkout basement.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Bell's Run
34 BELLS RIDGE DR
34 Bells Ridge Drive, Stafford County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
Large 4 bedroom colonial. Fenced backyard. North Stafford Neighborhood of Bell's Run on a cul-de-sac. Hardwood Floors and carpet on main level.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
28 SHERMANS RIDGE ROAD
28 Shermans Ridge Rd, Stafford County, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
4282 sqft
BEAUTIFUL COMMUNITY! Brand new hardwood floors, kitchen, stainless steel appliances. Large windows, bedroom and living room. Lots of living space with 1 car garage and separate entrance .

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
109 MEWS COURT
109 Mews Court, Stafford County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1960 sqft
!!..Very Nice townhouse with three bedrooms, two and a half baths, ready for move-in, new paint, New Vinyl Floor, New Appliances, fenced backyard, 2 parking spaces. New paint and New Carpet.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Aquia Harbour, VA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Aquia Harbour apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

