37 Apartments for rent in Aquia Harbour, VA with garage

Aquia Harbour apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, an...

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 04:10pm
1 Unit Available
1022 Columbus Drive
1022 Columbus Cove, Aquia Harbour, VA
5 Bedrooms
$2,300
3500 sqft
Five-bedroom house with level lot, fenced yard and mature trees in Aquia Harbour, a community with amenities ranging from boating, to golf & swimming. Large master bedroom, finished basement with fireplace and bedroom for inlaws or au pair.

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
826 Coastal Avenue
826 Coastal Ave, Aquia Harbour, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
3808 sqft
826 Coastal Avenue Available 08/05/20 EMBREY MILL - STAFFORD - Beautiful single family 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home in Embrey Mill community.
1 of 51

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
110 Olympic Drive
110 Olympic Drive, Stafford County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2208 sqft
North Stafford's Finest Colonial In Widewater Village! - Great 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Colonial Home Located In The Widewater Village Community.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3 Hot Springs Way
3 Hot Springs Way, Stafford County, VA
5 Bedrooms
$2,100
2240 sqft
3 Hot Springs Way Available 08/05/20 STAFFORD - NEAT & CLEAN AND MINUTES TO QUANTICO - Neat and clean 5 bedroom home in Widewater Village. Minutes to Quantico. Formal dining and living with hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
19 Units Available
Abberly Waterstone Apartment Homes
140 Abberly Drive, Stafford Courthouse, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,561
949 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,954
1307 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Abberly Waterstone Apartment Homes!Live differently! Bringing forth a wonderful host of amenities, extremely spacious floor plans, and excellent services, Abberly Waterstone Apartments is a new and vibrant community that brings luxury

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
104 Blackgum Ct
104 Blackgum Ct, Stafford County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
2381 sqft
Beautiful 3 level town home in the amazing Embrey Mill neighborhood. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances with granite counter tops, espresso cabinets and stunning back splash. Elegant hardwood floors throughout main level.

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7 Shermans Ridge Road
7 Shermans Ridge Rd, Stafford County, VA
5 Bedrooms
$3,400
4268 sqft
7 Shermans Ridge Road Available 08/05/20 LUXURY SMART HOME WITH IN-LAW SUITE - STAFFORD - ZONED FOR COLONIAL FORGE HIGH SCHOOL - Simply stunning! This beautiful home in Liberty Knolls neighborhood is close to all amenities including schools,

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
110 Sweetgum Court
110 Sweetgum Ct, Stafford County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1924 sqft
110 Sweetgum Court Available 07/01/20 Embrey Mill's Finest! - Embrey Mill's Finest! A North Stafford Location - 3 Bedroom 2.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
15 Blue Spruce Circle
15 Blue Spruce Circle, Stafford County, VA
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
3280 sqft
15 Blue Spruce Circle Available 07/15/20 GORGEOUS STAFFORD HOME - AUTUMN RIDGE - This home is beautifully maintained. Located on a cul-de-sac street in Autumn Ridge, its an easy walk to HH Poole Middle School. 5 bedrooms, 3.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
419 Foxglove Way Apt 105
419 Foxglove Way, Stafford County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
2220 sqft
EMBREY MILL TOWNHOUSE (CONDO) - AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY - Stunning 3 level, 2220sqft townhouse with 1 car garage. Almost new! 3 bedrooms on the upper level. Loads of bright large windows. Master bedroom with tray ceiling. Huge walk in closet.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
108 DAVIDSON STREET
108 Davidson Street, Stafford Courthouse, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,975
2222 sqft
End unit 3 level TH with many upgrades to list. Fully finished walkout basement with spacious rec room, extra room with closet NTC. Granite kitchen counter tops & tile floors. Hardwood floors on LR, DR and FR. Huge master BR w/large W/I closet.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
2 GLENDALE DRIVE
2 Glendale Drive, Stafford County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2275 sqft
4 Bedroom 2.5 bathroom detached home in Glenwood Forest! This home has granite counter tops, a covered porch, large deck, fully fenced yard, spacious lot, and a garage with plenty of storage.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
307 WOODSTREAM BOULEVARD
307 Woodstream Boulevard, Stafford County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2482 sqft
Wow, what a beautiful end unit townhome. This one won't last long. Three finished levels, with walk out and 2 car garage. 3 bedrooms with 3 full and 1 half bath. Hardwood flooring , stainless steel appliances and granite counters.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
212 LANGLEY CT
212 Langley Court, Boswell's Corner, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
FANTASTIC LOCATION! Minutes from gates of Quantico, Route 1, and I-95. Don't miss this 1 CAR GARAGE townhouse with over 2400 sq.ft.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Austin Ridge
1 Unit Available
4 OXEN COURT
4 Oxen Court, Stafford County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
3723 sqft
Available Aug 1, 2020. 3 finished levels Colonial. Formal living and dining area along with a kitchen overlooking large family room with fireplace. $ bedrooms on the upper level. Huge master with luxury bath.

1 of 36

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
33 Iron Master Drive
33 Iron Master Drive, Stafford County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,695
3021 sqft
33 Iron Master Drive Available 07/01/20 STAFFORD - COLONIAL FORGE NEIGHBORHOOD - Beautiful 4 bedroom home in sought after Colonial Forge neighborhood. This home is 3 fully finished levels, basement with recreation room.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Four Seasons In Historic Virginia
3 Units Available
Oasis at Montclair
16500 Stedham Cir, Dumfries, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,670
879 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,935
1197 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location, close to Brittany Neighborhood Park. Units feature granite counters, microwave, garbage disposal, granite counters and walk in closets. Community includes 24-hour gym, BBQ grill, yoga and pool.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 07:53am
23 Units Available
River Oaks
2940 Shumard Oak Dr, Cherry Hill, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,424
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,892
1146 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
In-unit laundry. Large outdoor pool with hot tub. Access to outdoor grills, sitting areas and putting green. Indoor features fitness center and rec room with pool table.

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
121 Cleremont Drive
121 Cleremont Drive, Stafford County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,897
1980 sqft
Immaculate Colonial in South Stafford! 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom detached home with wrap front porch, Fireplace. Formal living room, Dining room, Family room, Deck, 2 car garage, Convenient to shopping, schools, major roads and commuter station.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
53 Bryant Blvd
53 Bryant Boulevard, Stafford County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
1600 sqft
53 Bryant Blvd Available 08/01/20 STAFFORD - 4 BEDROOM HOME - NO HOA - Beautifully recently renovated split level home. Walking distance to Mountain View High School. Huge fully fenced back yard. Multi-tier deck.

1 of 60

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
England Run
1 Unit Available
1 Slate Drive
1 Slate Dr, Stafford County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
3572 sqft
England Run's Finest! - Fabulous 4 Bedroom 3.5 Bath Colonial Home In The Well Sought After England Run Community W/2-Car Garage. Bright & Spacious 3,500+ sq. ft.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2765 Wakewater Way
2765 Wakewater Way, Neabsco, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
2300 sqft
Large 3bd Townhome near I95 Pentagon Military base - Property Id: 178160 UPDATE on May 27: Master bathroom remodel is now completed. This property is now ready for June 1 move-in. Large, beautiful, 3 level, updated 2300 SQ.FT, 3beds, 3.

1 of 56

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Lake Montclair
1 Unit Available
4330 FALLSTONE PLACE
4330 Fallstone Place, Montclair, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
2912 sqft
Gorgeous remodeled expansive four bedroom colonial style home fully loaded with all the upgrades in the Lake Montclair Community on a cul-de-sac. Your preferred schools: Henderson ES, Saunders MS, & Forest Park HS.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Lake Montclair
1 Unit Available
15925 DOLPHIN DRIVE
15925 Dolphin Drive, Montclair, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2080 sqft
Welcome Home to this 4 bedroom 3 Bath Bi Level in the Heart of Montclair Country Club * Steps to Dolphin Beach* Golf & Club Amenities, Golf Course, Pools, & More.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Aquia Harbour, VA

Aquia Harbour apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

