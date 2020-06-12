/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:03 PM
91 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Aquia Harbour, VA
1 of 44
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
826 Coastal Avenue
826 Coastal Ave, Aquia Harbour, VA
826 Coastal Avenue Available 08/05/20 EMBREY MILL - STAFFORD - Beautiful single family 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home in Embrey Mill community.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
3222 Titanic Dr
3222 Titanic Drive, Aquia Harbour, VA
Gorgeous colonial in sought after Aquia Harbor. Features beautiful tile throughout main level & master bedroom. Separate dining room/ living (w/wood burning fireplace)/ formal living room.
1 of 4
Last updated June 11 at 08:03pm
1 Unit Available
1022 Columbus Drive
1022 Columbus Cove, Aquia Harbour, VA
Five-bedroom house with level lot, fenced yard and mature trees in Aquia Harbour, a community with amenities ranging from boating, to golf & swimming. Large master bedroom, finished basement with fireplace and bedroom for inlaws or au pair.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
505 DEVILWOOD WAY
505 Devilwood Way, Aquia Harbour, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
2473 sqft
Absolutely gorgeous! This stunning home is upgraded throughout with a fully equipped Chef's Kitchen, huge center island, and plenty of dining space. The fully finished basement has its own private bathroom & walks out to the fully fenced rear yard.
1 of 40
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
3107 VOYAGE DRIVE
3107 Voyage Drive, Aquia Harbour, VA
Beautiful home located in highly sought-after Aquia Harbor. Security guard on duty. Updates Throughout - Large Flat Lot! Wood floors throughout main level. 4 Bedroom 3.
Results within 1 mile of Aquia Harbour
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 12:22am
14 Units Available
Aquia Terrace Apartments
190 White Pine Circle, Falmouth, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,520
1110 sqft
Apartments offer in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, espresso cabinetry, and ice maker. Community includes 24-hour gym, dog park, pool, and parking. Located off Route 1, which make it convenient for commuters.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3 Hot Springs Way
3 Hot Springs Way, Stafford County, VA
3 Hot Springs Way Available 08/05/20 STAFFORD - NEAT & CLEAN AND MINUTES TO QUANTICO - Neat and clean 5 bedroom home in Widewater Village. Minutes to Quantico. Formal dining and living with hardwood floors.
1 of 51
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
110 Olympic Drive
110 Olympic Drive, Stafford County, VA
North Stafford's Finest Colonial In Widewater Village! - Great 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Colonial Home Located In The Widewater Village Community.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
405 Sedgwick Ct
405 Sedgewick Court, Stafford County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1160 sqft
Beautiful interior TH, 3 bed, 2.5ba. conveniently located to Rt 1 and I-95. Updated bathrooms and kitchen. Fully fenced back yard. Driveway parking.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
803 SEDGWICK COURT
803 Sedgewick Court, Stafford County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,560
1506 sqft
Beautiful Townhome located in Stafford, Va. 3bed, 2.5 ba. Beautiful kitchen, granite counter tops, s/s appliances. Large deck off living room. Fully finished basement -walk out to fenced in yard. Located in Stone River Neighborhood off Rt.
1 of 41
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
4 YOSEMITE RIDGE
4 Yosemite Ridge, Stafford County, VA
Build beautiful family memories in this move in ready single family home, waiting for you to occupy it.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
10 FOREST VISTA LANE
10 Forest Vista Lane, Stafford County, VA
Lovely brick-front colonial with beautiful landscaping, a private deck overlooking a lovely backyard. Over 3500 finished square feet of living space. Spacious bedrooms plus two additional flex rooms plus rec room in the finished basement.
1 of 47
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Greenridge
1 Unit Available
7 Greenhaven Ct.
7 Greenhaven Court, Stafford County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
2746 sqft
7 Greenhaven Ct. Available 07/01/20 STUNNING HOME - POOL, HOT TUB & OUTDOOR BAR - ABSOLUTELY STUNNING - POOL & HOT TUB & OUTDOOR BAR (pool service included). Put this one on your list. 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, huge finished basement.
1 of 41
Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
Hampton Oaks
1 Unit Available
101 Sterling Ct.
101 Sterling Court, Stafford County, VA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 BEDROOM TOWNHOUSE. MASTER BEDROOM WITH FIREPLACE - STAFFORD - Quiet and spacious 3 level end-unit townhouse with loft in master bedroom. Large open living/dining room.
1 of 41
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
109 Windjammer Court
109 Windjammer Court, Stafford County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
2020 sqft
TOWNHOUSE - CLOSE TO QUANTICO - SPOTLESS! - Spotless and ready to occupy! This 3 fully finished level townhouse is only a few short minutes to Quantico. Handy to I95 and Stafford shops and restaurants too.
1 of 7
Last updated April 10 at 02:16am
1 Unit Available
108 TORBERT LOOP
108 Torbert Loop, Stafford County, VA
Fabulous 3 Finished Levels 4 BED ROOM 3 FULL BATH townhouse in Stone River. Open main floor plan, Showing Hardwood & Oversized Shower in Master Bath. Updated Large Kitchen, Upgraded & Large Master bedroom & Big Walk in Closet.
1 of 25
Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
1 Unit Available
105 SEASPRAY TERRACE
105 Seaspray Terrace, Stafford County, VA
THIS HOME IS IN POPULAR PORT AQUIA IN STAFFORD! 4 BEDROOMS, 3.5 BATHROOMS, MORE THAN 2000+ FINISHED SQ FT. AVAILABLE NOW! GOURMET KITCHEN W /42 INCH CABINETS, DECK, GLEAMING HARDWOODS, LUXURY MASTER SUITE W/FULL BATH- SEPARATE TUB/SHOWER.
Results within 5 miles of Aquia Harbour
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
15 Blue Spruce Circle
15 Blue Spruce Circle, Stafford County, VA
15 Blue Spruce Circle Available 07/15/20 GORGEOUS STAFFORD HOME - AUTUMN RIDGE - This home is beautifully maintained. Located on a cul-de-sac street in Autumn Ridge, its an easy walk to HH Poole Middle School. 5 bedrooms, 3.
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
419 Foxglove Way Apt 105
419 Foxglove Way, Stafford County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
2220 sqft
EMBREY MILL TOWNHOUSE (CONDO) - AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY - Stunning 3 level, 2220sqft townhouse with 1 car garage. Almost new! 3 bedrooms on the upper level. Loads of bright large windows. Master bedroom with tray ceiling. Huge walk in closet.
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
122 Jib Drive
122 Jib Drive, Stafford County, VA
122 Jib Drive Available 08/05/20 LARGE 5 BEDROOM HOME ON 2 ACRES - STAFFORD - CLOSE TO MARINA - So much space! 2 acre lot.
1 of 40
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
7 Shermans Ridge Road
7 Shermans Ridge Rd, Stafford County, VA
7 Shermans Ridge Road Available 08/05/20 LUXURY SMART HOME WITH IN-LAW SUITE - STAFFORD - ZONED FOR COLONIAL FORGE HIGH SCHOOL - Simply stunning! This beautiful home in Liberty Knolls neighborhood is close to all amenities including schools,
1 of 38
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
110 Sweetgum Court
110 Sweetgum Ct, Stafford County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1924 sqft
110 Sweetgum Court Available 07/01/20 Embrey Mill's Finest! - Embrey Mill's Finest! A North Stafford Location - 3 Bedroom 2.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
113 Matthew Court
113 Matthew Court, Stafford County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1360 sqft
113 Matthew Court Available 08/01/20 FULLY FURNISHED - SHORT TERM (6+ MONTHS) AVAILABLE - FULLY FURNISHED WITH EVERYTHING NEEDED (PLATES, CUTLERY & MORE). Just move in! Owner negotiable on lease term with minimum approx 8 months.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Park Ridge
1 Unit Available
13 Wren Way Court
13 Wren Way Court, Stafford County, VA
13 Wren Way Court Available 08/01/20 BEAUTIFUL HOME IN PARK RIDGE! - Located in a quiet cul de sac. Three finished levels of pride in ownership. Granite counters, updated cabinets, gleaming floors, new lighting & paint throughout.
