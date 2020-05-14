14731 Patrick Henry Hwy.

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors range w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Spacious 4 Bed, 2 Bath Cape Cod in Amelia - 14731 Patrick Henry Highway is a lovely Cape Cod home on a partially wooded 1-acre lot, located on Route 360 West near the Amelia County Courthouse. This 1638 square foot home features 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, a large living room with a wood-burning fireplace, a formal dining room, and a kitchen with a range, dishwasher, pantry, and washer & dryer hookups. Other amenities include beautiful hardwood floors throughout, walk-in attic storage, and a full unfinished basement. This home utilizes high efficiency oil heat and comes with one window air conditioning unit. It is located in the Amelia Elementary, Amelia Middle and Amelia High School districts. We encourage you to drive by before contacting us to see the inside.



Total security deposit may be equal to one month rent or two months rent. Please call our office for details.



(RLNE5638500)