Amelia County, VA
14731 Patrick Henry Hwy.
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:42 AM

14731 Patrick Henry Hwy.

14731 Patrick Henry Highway · (804) 794-2850
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

14731 Patrick Henry Highway, Amelia County, VA 23002

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 14731 Patrick Henry Hwy. · Avail. now

$850

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1638 sqft

Amenities

Spacious 4 Bed, 2 Bath Cape Cod in Amelia - 14731 Patrick Henry Highway is a lovely Cape Cod home on a partially wooded 1-acre lot, located on Route 360 West near the Amelia County Courthouse. This 1638 square foot home features 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, a large living room with a wood-burning fireplace, a formal dining room, and a kitchen with a range, dishwasher, pantry, and washer & dryer hookups. Other amenities include beautiful hardwood floors throughout, walk-in attic storage, and a full unfinished basement. This home utilizes high efficiency oil heat and comes with one window air conditioning unit. It is located in the Amelia Elementary, Amelia Middle and Amelia High School districts. We encourage you to drive by before contacting us to see the inside.

Total security deposit may be equal to one month rent or two months rent. Please call our office for details.

(RLNE5638500)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14731 Patrick Henry Hwy. have any available units?
14731 Patrick Henry Hwy. has a unit available for $850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 14731 Patrick Henry Hwy. have?
Some of 14731 Patrick Henry Hwy.'s amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14731 Patrick Henry Hwy. currently offering any rent specials?
14731 Patrick Henry Hwy. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14731 Patrick Henry Hwy. pet-friendly?
Yes, 14731 Patrick Henry Hwy. is pet friendly.
Does 14731 Patrick Henry Hwy. offer parking?
No, 14731 Patrick Henry Hwy. does not offer parking.
Does 14731 Patrick Henry Hwy. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14731 Patrick Henry Hwy. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14731 Patrick Henry Hwy. have a pool?
No, 14731 Patrick Henry Hwy. does not have a pool.
Does 14731 Patrick Henry Hwy. have accessible units?
No, 14731 Patrick Henry Hwy. does not have accessible units.
Does 14731 Patrick Henry Hwy. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14731 Patrick Henry Hwy. has units with dishwashers.
Does 14731 Patrick Henry Hwy. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 14731 Patrick Henry Hwy. has units with air conditioning.
