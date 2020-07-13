127 Apartments for rent in Woods Cross, UT with parking

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 12:01am
13 Units Available
East Freeway Neighborhood
The Hills at Renaissance
467 W 1875 S, Woods Cross, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,099
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
1186 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,459
1346 sqft
Great location just 15 minutes from downtown Salt Lake City and close to schools, shopping and dining. Units have high ceilings, garden soaking tubs and gorgeous views. Clubhouse, swimming pool and fitness center.

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 04:18am
1 Unit Available
Old Town
2236 South 760 West
2236 South 760 West, Woods Cross, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1936 sqft
Are you looking for a updated rambler in a beautiful neighborhood?! YOU HAVE FOUND IT! Fully updated throughout with gorgeous laminate hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, updated bathrooms and great paint color scheme! The high ceilings
Results within 1 mile of Woods Cross
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:35am
30 Units Available
Hampton Place
950 N Cutler Dr, North Salt Lake, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,163
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,664
1257 sqft
This upscale community is in the North Salt Lake neighborhood. On-site playground, two dog parks, pool, and a fitness center. Apartments feature granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, open concept designs, and high ceilings.
Verified

1 of 51

Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
8 Units Available
Cherry Lane Apartments
2727 S 625 W, Bountiful, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,132
855 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,431
1059 sqft
Peaceful community close to recreation, transportation and major employers. 24 hour maintenance, swimming pool, playground and fitness center. Units feature A/C, bathtub and private patio/balcony. Pet-friendly!
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
9 Units Available
Coventry Town Homes
2323 S 800 W, North Salt Lake, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
1448 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1470 sqft
We are Open! Call Today to Schedule your Tour!
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 12:24am
9 Units Available
Windgate Apartments
2030 S Main St, Bountiful, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,033
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,189
916 sqft
Newly remodeled apartment homes located just 11 miles north of downtown Salt Lake City and 13 miles from the airport. Air conditioned apartments are spacious with lots of sunlight. Community features a swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
Woods Crossing
850 N. Hwy 89, North Salt Lake, UT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,221
858 sqft
Living in Woods Corssing apartments, you have it all: Close to shopping, businesses and I-15; Washer and Dryer hook ups and vaulted ceilings; even beautiful lush grounds..

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 04:42am
1 Unit Available
11 2200 South
11 East 2200 South, Bountiful, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1700 sqft
**Currently Occupied- Please call for showing** This Property is in Great condition! New carpet being installed Feb 2016. It is in a wonderful neighborhood and in a great location with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and a 2 car garage.

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
918 W Stonehaven Dr
918 West Stonehaven Drive, North Salt Lake, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1425 sqft
918 W Stonehaven Dr Available 08/11/20 Amazing North Salt Lake Home! - Be the first to see this gorgeous home in North Salt Lake! It won't last long! Located close to parks, schools and easy access to Redwood road and freeway access.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
522 North Walton Drive
522 Walton Dr, North Salt Lake, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1280 sqft
**No Security Deposit Option available on this home! See below for more details! This precious townhome features an open floor plan and is conveniently located minutes from Legacy Parkway and Redwood Road.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
527 Applewood Dr
527 Applewood Drive, Bountiful, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1500 sqft
Charming Townhouse - Property Id: 305178 Charming Townhouse recently remodeled- new carpet and paint throughout- tile off the kitchen, in the eating area- nice big bedrooms- high ceilings- washer and dryer- garage- small backyard with deck- lots of

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 04:23am
1 Unit Available
1057 N Cambria Drive
1057 Cambria Dr, North Salt Lake, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
2927 sqft
This lovely home is a newer property built in 2009. It features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, fully fenced yard, and laundry on site. It has vaulted ceilings, walk in closet, and Jacuzzi.

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 04:18am
1 Unit Available
25 E Center St #12
25 E Center St, North Salt Lake, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1414 sqft
This brand new townhouse has amazing views of the mountains to the East as well partial views to the West. This unit has is brand new and has yet to be occupied. Situated right on the main bus line going North to Ogden or South to Salt Lake.

1 of 16

Last updated April 4 at 07:05am
1 Unit Available
395 N Cloverdale Rd
395 Cloverdale Rd, North Salt Lake, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1100 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom apartment in North Salt Lake. Basic Utilities INCLUDED in monthly rent: electric, heat, gas, internet, air conditioning, water, sewer, garbage and WIFI.

1 of 12

Last updated April 9 at 07:05am
1 Unit Available
395 Cloverdale Rd
395 North 225 East, North Salt Lake, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,150
900 sqft
Private Entry. Spacious Basement apartment at 900 sq. feet. Quite Neighborhood. Driveway Parking for 2 designated / allotted cars for lower unit. Large Yard. Shared covered, private patio.
Results within 5 miles of Woods Cross
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
20 Units Available
Westpointe
The Grove
1153 N Redwood Rd, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$826
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$882
826 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,485
1027 sqft
Offering one- to three-bedroom units, this unique development is close to the Gateway Mall and Downtown. Amenities include a 24-hour package locker, dog wash, fitness center and proximity to public parks.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
17 Units Available
Eaglewood Lofts
325 S Orchard Dr, North Salt Lake, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,089
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
976 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,605
1213 sqft
Conveniently located for commuters just off I-15 and I-215. Residents enjoy in-unit hardwood floors, granite counters, and stainless steel appliances. Community features gym, clubhouse, dog park, and pool.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
5 Units Available
Westpointe
Aspen Cove Townhomes
1814 Independence Blvd Unit G, Salt Lake City, UT
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,485
1501 sqft
Apartments with patios and extra-large kitchens for townhome-style living. Community features on-site management, additional storage and flexible lease terms. Located close to Salt Lake City Airport and Mueller Park Picnic Park.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
5 Units Available
The Pointe
55 W Center St, North Salt Lake, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,047
850 sqft
Pet-friendly community with gym, pool, and media room. Recently renovated apartments that feature well-equipped kitchens, air conditioning, and more. Hatch Park is across the street, while downtown is a short drive on I-15.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
Village on Main Street
1525 N Main St, Bountiful, UT
1 Bedroom
$965
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1095 sqft
This beautiful, modern development is entirely pet-friendly. Units offer 9-foot ceilings, walk-in closets, washer and dryer hookups, and professional management. The community offers a pool and spa, as well as a fitness center.

1 of 3

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
898 N 400 E
898 North Orchard Drive East, Bountiful, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
Available 08/25/20 Bountiful Charm - Property Id: 316209 Charming 3 bedroom home with elegant kitchen, oversized detached garage, and fenced yard in a great neighborhood in Bountiful Utah. Will be available near mid to the end of August.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Westpointe
924 N. Starcrest Dr.
924 Starcrest Drive, Salt Lake City, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
1840 sqft
924 N. Starcrest Dr.

1 of 37

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Rose Park
1008 Tally Ho St.
1008 Tally Ho Drive, Salt Lake City, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1000 sqft
Awesome 3 Bedroom in Salt Lake! - Come see this beautifully remodeled front unit of the duplex in Salt Lake.

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 04:18am
1 Unit Available
65 south walker place - 1
65 S Walker Pl, North Salt Lake, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1919 sqft
Gorgeous townhome with open layout and lot of natural light! Beautiful laminate flooring, granite countertops and two toned paint throughout. Spacious living areas and bedrooms.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Woods Cross, UT

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Woods Cross apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

