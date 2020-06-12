/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:53 PM
55 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Woods Cross, UT
Last updated June 12 at 06:30pm
East Freeway Neighborhood
13 Units Available
The Hills at Renaissance
467 W 1875 S, Woods Cross, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,347
1346 sqft
Great location just 15 minutes from downtown Salt Lake City and close to schools, shopping and dining. Units have high ceilings, garden soaking tubs and gorgeous views. Clubhouse, swimming pool and fitness center.
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
2311 S 1980 W
2311 South 1980 West, Woods Cross, UT
5 Bedrooms 3.5 Bath Approx 3043 Sq Ft. This home includes dishwasher, microwave, fridge and washer/dryer hook-up's. Nice spacious floor plan, 9ft ceilings throughout, wood floors, finished basement. Master suite with walk in closets.
Results within 1 mile of Woods Cross
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
7 Units Available
Coventry Town Homes
2323 S 800 W, North Salt Lake, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1470 sqft
We are Open! Call Today to Schedule your Tour!
Last updated June 13 at 12:05am
35 Units Available
Hampton Place
950 N Cutler Dr, North Salt Lake, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,664
1257 sqft
This upscale community is in the North Salt Lake neighborhood. On-site playground, two dog parks, pool, and a fitness center. Apartments feature granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, open concept designs, and high ceilings.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1078 N Kettering Dr
1078 Kettering Dr, North Salt Lake, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1806 sqft
Beautiful North Salt Lake Single Family Home! - You have to come see it to believe it! This 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home has it all.
Last updated June 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
11 2200 South
11 East 2200 South, Bountiful, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1700 sqft
**Currently Occupied- Please call for showing** This Property is in Great condition! New carpet being installed Feb 2016. It is in a wonderful neighborhood and in a great location with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and a 2 car garage.
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
1 Unit Available
1053 Kettering Drive - 1
1053 Kettering Drive, North Salt Lake, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1800 sqft
Beautiful, well kept home in convenient location! Single family home- no shared walls! Open floor plan with spacious rooms and lots of upgrades.
Last updated June 12 at 11:49pm
1 Unit Available
1057 N Cambria Drive
1057 Cambria Dr, North Salt Lake, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
2927 sqft
This lovely home is a newer property built in 2009. It features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, fully fenced yard, and laundry on site. It has vaulted ceilings, walk in closet, and Jacuzzi.
Last updated June 12 at 11:49pm
1 Unit Available
1016 W Fox Hollow Dr
1016 Fox Hollow Drive, North Salt Lake, UT
This home has an open floor plan, quartz counters in the kitchen. The backyard has mature trees, a large patio and the community has parks and playgrounds! Tenant pays all utilities & maintains yard.
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
52 West 100 North
52 West 100 North, Bountiful, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,291
1184 sqft
Bountiful City Office Space or residential - This home has approximately 1,000 square feet available for office space. There are open rooms and bedrooms and a bath. This office space is located at city center in Bountiful.
Last updated April 4 at 07:05am
1 Unit Available
395 N Cloverdale Rd
395 Cloverdale Rd, North Salt Lake, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1100 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom apartment in North Salt Lake. Basic Utilities INCLUDED in monthly rent: electric, heat, gas, internet, air conditioning, water, sewer, garbage and WIFI.
Results within 5 miles of Woods Cross
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Westpointe
6 Units Available
Aspen Cove Townhomes
1814 Independence Blvd Unit G, Salt Lake City, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1501 sqft
Apartments with patios and extra-large kitchens for townhome-style living. Community features on-site management, additional storage and flexible lease terms. Located close to Salt Lake City Airport and Mueller Park Picnic Park.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
18 Units Available
Eaglewood Lofts
325 S Orchard Dr, North Salt Lake, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1213 sqft
Conveniently located for commuters just off I-15 and I-215. Residents enjoy in-unit hardwood floors, granite counters, and stainless steel appliances. Community features gym, clubhouse, dog park, and pool.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Westpointe
10 Units Available
The Grove
1153 N Redwood Rd, Salt Lake City, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,428
1027 sqft
Offering one- to three-bedroom units, this unique development is close to the Gateway Mall and Downtown. Amenities include a 24-hour package locker, dog wash, fitness center and proximity to public parks.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Rose Park
1 Unit Available
1008 Tally Ho St.
1008 Tally Ho Drive, Salt Lake City, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1000 sqft
Awesome 3 Bedroom in Salt Lake! - Come see this beautifully remodeled front unit of the duplex in Salt Lake.
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
1836 Pages Pl
1836 North Leah Circle West, Bountiful, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1900 sqft
Fantastic Large 3 bedroom Town Home In Bountiful! This is a large 3 bedroom split level town home in a great community in Bountiful! This unit also features a large living room attached to the kitchen perfect for entertaining and a large family room
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
325 Pages Pl
325 Pages Place Drive, Bountiful, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1800 sqft
Beautiful town home available in bountiful! This is a fantastic town home in a great community close to shopping, hiking and the bountiful rec center.
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Westpointe
1 Unit Available
1855 W Mojave Dr
1855 Mojave Drive, Salt Lake City, UT
This single family home has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms in 2336 sqft. 1 car garage, evap cooler and window AC included. The upper level has the kitchen, a living room, 2 bedrooms and a continental full bathroom.
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
211 E 900 N
211 East 900 North, Bountiful, UT
Beautiful, newly renovated, and fully furnished home. Huge fully fenced yard with fruit trees and plenty of shade. Perfect family home in a great neighborhood. Located in Bountiful near Tolman Elementary and the South Davis Rec Center.
1 of 16
1 Unit Available
281 East Brigham Lane
281 E Brigham Ln, North Salt Lake, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
2105 sqft
Town home. Granite Counter tops. Stainless Appliances.Swimming Pool, HOA fee included. Central Air Contact Dean for any questions 801-251-1554 GPS will not take you there it is to new.
Results within 10 miles of Woods Cross
Last updated June 12 at 06:57pm
Glendale
24 Units Available
Seasons at Pebble Creek
1616 W Snow Queen Pl, Salt Lake City, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,356
1050 sqft
Located between I-215 and Highway 201. A landscaped community with courtyard, clubhouse, playground and pool. Homes feature carpet, a fully equipped kitchen, furniture and garbage disposal. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Gateway District
19 Units Available
Bridges Apartment Homes
650 W South Temple, Salt Lake City, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,535
1146 sqft
Right by I-80 and I-15. Spacious apartment homes with a modern kitchen, refrigerator, oven and dishwasher. Large residential community features a pool, playground and courtyard.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
15 Units Available
Avanti at Farmington Station
736 W State St, Farmington, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,440
1413 sqft
Conveniently situated near Station Park and Lagoon. Close proximity to I-15 and FrontRunner. Units feature granite countertops, modern kitchen with pantry, and Vivint Smart Home System. Pool, spa, fitness center and clubhouse. Dog park.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
South Salt Lake City
19 Units Available
The Zeller
2255 S 300 E, South Salt Lake, UT
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1236 sqft
Next door to Sugar House and conveniently located on the S Car Line for easy commuting. Controlled-access apartments with designer kitchens and baths, walk-in closets, and full-sized washers/dryers.
