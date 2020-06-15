Amenities

granite counters fireplace internet access furnished carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace furnished granite counters Property Amenities internet access

3875 Mountainoak Dr Available 07/02/20 Fully Furnished Mountain Retreat Month to Month available - Call or text leasing at 435-265-4701 to schedule a time to see this incredible fully furnished walkout basement now available for rent. Pricing is for a month + lease. Lease length flexible. Let us know what months you are looking for and we can likely accommodate you.



No Pets Please.

Tenant pays flat fee of $150/month for gas, power, water, internet



This basement unit is on the north side of Pineview Reservoir, nestled up against the mountain side on the Wolf Creek Golf Championship Course. The views will keep you looking out your windows all day. Basement is fully furnished and available as a long term rental or as a month to month rental.



Powder Mountain ski resort is less than 5.4 miles from your driveway! Nordic Valley is 5.7 miles away and Snowbasin is just over 18 miles. North Fork Park is the premier cross country skiing destination in northern Utah and is only minutes away. Wolf Creek Resort features outdoor concerts and alpine sporting events during the summer. Mountain biking and hiking trails are within walking distance! Golfing and fishing just minutes away. Ogden is only 20 minutes away. Many who live in the area enjoy the easy commute on well maintained roads.



Get out of the inversion, smog and traffic; and enjoy mountain living at its best.



Furnishings Include:



The main bedroom has a queen-size bed, which is part of a high-end bedroom set that includes a nightstand, dresser, and mirror. This bed has an excellent memory foam mattress for exceptional sleep comfort and non allergy benefits.

The second bedroom has a twin bunk bed, also with quality memory foam mattresses, a dresser, and a mirror.

Both bedrooms are fully carpeted, have walk in lighted closets, and flush-mounted dimmable spot reading lights in the ceiling that are controlled from the beds. Each bedroom has its own 32 wall-mounted TV with built-in DVD player for easy viewing.

The living room has two convertible queen-size sofa beds with thick memory foam mattress toppers for added comfort. Next to the fireplace is a 42 flat screen HD TV. This TV is specially wall mounted to swivel so that it can be positioned ideally for almost any possible viewing locations.

The main bathroom is fully tiled throughout, is fitted with a granite countertop and maple cabinets, and has a spacious separate glass-enclosed shower. It also has a 72 jetted tub with 10 water jets for a totally relaxing experience after a long day skiing. There is a large tiled step for added convenience and a dimmable light overhead.

The second bathroom is also fully tiled, and has a granite countertop with maple cabinets and a large glass-enclosed shower. Most of the lights in this bathroom are also dimmable.



Visit our website to schedule a showing online and/or to submit an application

Boardwalk Realty & Management North

www.BoardwalkUtah.com



(RLNE2731272)