Last updated June 10 2020 at 2:50 AM

1024 E SERPENTINE WAY S

1024 East Serpentine Way · (385) 240-0633
Location

1024 East Serpentine Way, White City, UT 84094
White City

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,250

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 987 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
Beautifully remodeled basement apt with private entry and private patio! Features upgraded kitchen with butcher block counters and custom backsplash, appliances (stove, microwave, fridge), new LED lighting, stained concrete flooring, living room with fan, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath and private laundry room with washer and dryer. Excellent location! Borders Dimple Dell Park and just minutes from I-15 and the Cottonwood Canyons! Small dog or cat allowed up to 20 lbs. No smoking. $1250 + $100 flat per month for all utilities including wifi. Deposit: $1250 (fully refundable). Credit/background check req'd. Available for immediate move-in! Call/text to schedule showing. Square footage figures are provided as a courtesy estimate only and were obtained from tax records. Tenants are responsible for verifying all listing data.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1024 E SERPENTINE WAY S have any available units?
1024 E SERPENTINE WAY S has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1024 E SERPENTINE WAY S have?
Some of 1024 E SERPENTINE WAY S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1024 E SERPENTINE WAY S currently offering any rent specials?
1024 E SERPENTINE WAY S isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1024 E SERPENTINE WAY S pet-friendly?
Yes, 1024 E SERPENTINE WAY S is pet friendly.
Does 1024 E SERPENTINE WAY S offer parking?
Yes, 1024 E SERPENTINE WAY S does offer parking.
Does 1024 E SERPENTINE WAY S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1024 E SERPENTINE WAY S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1024 E SERPENTINE WAY S have a pool?
No, 1024 E SERPENTINE WAY S does not have a pool.
Does 1024 E SERPENTINE WAY S have accessible units?
No, 1024 E SERPENTINE WAY S does not have accessible units.
Does 1024 E SERPENTINE WAY S have units with dishwashers?
No, 1024 E SERPENTINE WAY S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1024 E SERPENTINE WAY S have units with air conditioning?
No, 1024 E SERPENTINE WAY S does not have units with air conditioning.
