1024 E SERPENTINE WAY S

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking internet access

Beautifully remodeled basement apt with private entry and private patio! Features upgraded kitchen with butcher block counters and custom backsplash, appliances (stove, microwave, fridge), new LED lighting, stained concrete flooring, living room with fan, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath and private laundry room with washer and dryer. Excellent location! Borders Dimple Dell Park and just minutes from I-15 and the Cottonwood Canyons! Small dog or cat allowed up to 20 lbs. No smoking. $1250 + $100 flat per month for all utilities including wifi. Deposit: $1250 (fully refundable). Credit/background check req'd. Available for immediate move-in! Call/text to schedule showing. Square footage figures are provided as a courtesy estimate only and were obtained from tax records. Tenants are responsible for verifying all listing data.