Amenities

on-site laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Cute 4 bedroom, 2&1/2 bath home in Tooele. New paint, & carpet throughout. Laundry room located upstairs. Master includes walk in closet. Unfinished basement that can be used for storage needs. No Pets. Application fee $35 per applicant. Property rents in as is condition. Please call or text Richelle 801.599.2004 for showing, or more information! www.utahrandiproperties.com