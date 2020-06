Amenities

Beautiful twin home on a dead end street. Great East side location in Springville. 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom with laundry on the main floor. Enjoy a second floor personal balcony over looking mature landscaping and mountain views in backyard. Huge kitchen with large dining area that is light and spacious. Master bedroom with private bath and walk in closet. Basement is unfinished with walkout to backyard. 2 car attached garage.Tenant to pay all utilities. No smoking, no pets.