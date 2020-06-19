508 S 625 West St

Amenities
ADDITIONAL INFO:
Visit www.villageon4th.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental. ($35 application fee)
RESIDENT LEASE PROGRAMS: ($134.50/month)
Includes the following:
• Liability Insurance: Available from MAXX PM, or find your own provider.
• Resident Solutions Package (RSP):
Credit reporting services
Residents receive HVAC filters delivered to the front door
Online ACH payments
Resident portal access
Maintenance portal, and 24/hr emergency maintenance call line.
• Technology Package:
Water
Sewer
Trash
High Speed Internet
Clubhouse Access
Splash Pad Access
Snow Removal
Landscaping
TENANT RESPONSIBILITIES:
Utilities: Electric & Gas
ANIMAL POLICY:
Initial Animal Fee $250 per animal
DNA Testing Fee $65
Monthly Fee(s) $50/month (0-49 lbs.) $75/month (50+ lbs.)
Visit www.villageon4th.com/animal-policy for more information about our animal policies.
PARKING:
1 Covered Dedicated Space
1 Un-covered Dedicated Space
COMMUNITY:
This premier community is located just off 4th South and is minutes away from I-15. Our community offers its residents an array of amenities, including a splash pad and an amazing clubhouse. This beautiful location provides amazing views of the Wasatch Mountain range! With Art City Main Street located a few minutes away, you can take advantage of all the beauty Springville has to offer.
Notable Highlights in Herriman:
• Springville Museum of Art
• Clyde Recreation Center
• Hobble Creek Golf Course
• Bartholomew Park
• Numerous other Parks and Playgrounds
• Art City Main Street
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,325, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,325, Available 5/18/20
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.