Last updated April 16 2020 at 11:17 AM

508 S 625 West St

508 S 625 W · (385) 236-5514
Location

508 S 625 W, Springville, UT 84663

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$1,325

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
air conditioning
playground
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
playground
24hr maintenance
internet access
ADDITIONAL INFO:
Visit www.villageon4th.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental. ($35 application fee)

RESIDENT LEASE PROGRAMS: ($134.50/month)

Includes the following:

• Liability Insurance: Available from MAXX PM, or find your own provider.
• Resident Solutions Package (RSP):
Credit reporting services
Residents receive HVAC filters delivered to the front door
Online ACH payments
Resident portal access
Maintenance portal, and 24/hr emergency maintenance call line.
• Technology Package:
Water
Sewer
Trash
High Speed Internet
Clubhouse Access
Splash Pad Access
Snow Removal
Landscaping

TENANT RESPONSIBILITIES:
Utilities: Electric & Gas

ANIMAL POLICY:
Initial Animal Fee $250 per animal
DNA Testing Fee $65
Monthly Fee(s) $50/month (0-49 lbs.) $75/month (50+ lbs.)
Visit www.villageon4th.com/animal-policy for more information about our animal policies.

PARKING:
1 Covered Dedicated Space
1 Un-covered Dedicated Space

COMMUNITY:
This premier community is located just off 4th South and is minutes away from I-15. Our community offers its residents an array of amenities, including a splash pad and an amazing clubhouse. This beautiful location provides amazing views of the Wasatch Mountain range! With Art City Main Street located a few minutes away, you can take advantage of all the beauty Springville has to offer.

Notable Highlights in Herriman:

• Springville Museum of Art
• Clyde Recreation Center
• Hobble Creek Golf Course
• Bartholomew Park
• Numerous other Parks and Playgrounds
• Art City Main Street

*** Information, Videos, and Pictures posted may not be the actual unit, are subject to change, and should be verified with MAXX PM. MAXX PM assumes no responsibility or liability for any errors or omissions in the content of this site.***

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,325, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,325, Available 5/18/20

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

