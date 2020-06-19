508 S 625 West St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking playground 24hr maintenance internet access

ADDITIONAL INFO:

RESIDENT LEASE PROGRAMS: ($134.50/month)



Includes the following:



• Liability Insurance: Available from MAXX PM, or find your own provider.

• Resident Solutions Package (RSP):

Credit reporting services

Residents receive HVAC filters delivered to the front door

Online ACH payments

Resident portal access

Maintenance portal, and 24/hr emergency maintenance call line.

• Technology Package:

Water

Sewer

Trash

High Speed Internet

Clubhouse Access

Splash Pad Access

Snow Removal

Landscaping



TENANT RESPONSIBILITIES:

Utilities: Electric & Gas



ANIMAL POLICY:

Initial Animal Fee $250 per animal

DNA Testing Fee $65

Monthly Fee(s) $50/month (0-49 lbs.) $75/month (50+ lbs.)

PARKING:

1 Covered Dedicated Space

1 Un-covered Dedicated Space



COMMUNITY:

This premier community is located just off 4th South and is minutes away from I-15. Our community offers its residents an array of amenities, including a splash pad and an amazing clubhouse. This beautiful location provides amazing views of the Wasatch Mountain range! With Art City Main Street located a few minutes away, you can take advantage of all the beauty Springville has to offer.



Notable Highlights in Herriman:



• Springville Museum of Art

• Clyde Recreation Center

• Hobble Creek Golf Course

• Bartholomew Park

• Numerous other Parks and Playgrounds

• Art City Main Street



