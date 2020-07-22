Apartment List
29 Apartments for rent in Spanish Fork, UT with pools

Finding apartments with a pool in Spanish Fork means cooling off from the summer heat, get-togethers, and more exercise. However, there are a few things to consider before sig...
1 of 20

1 of 20

Last updated July 21 at 08:07 PM
Contact for Availability
Outlook
664 S 2600 W, Springville, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,069
958 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,189
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,369
1391 sqft
From breathtaking mountain views to beautiful surrounding vistas of lush, green space, our apartments are eco-conscious and pet-friendly this apartment community is your answer to what the perfect apartment home should be.

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2542 W 500 S #7
2542 W 500 S, Springville, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1323 sqft
Brookline Condo Move In Ready - Located in Brookline HOA with clubhouse & pool, basic channels & internet provided, 1-car detached garage all kitchen appliances included, fridge, stove, microwave and dishwasher, washer/dryer hookups.
Results within 5 miles of Spanish Fork
1 of 69

1 of 69

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
3 Units Available
Eversage
752 North 400 West Street, Payson, UT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1039 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We are Open! Call Today to Schedule your Tour!

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Provo South
1028 Canyon Vista Road #9
1028 Canyon Vista Road, Provo, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1327 sqft
Beautiful Mountainside Condo - Come take a look at this beautiful mountainside condo in the great canyon meadow subdivision.

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Provo South
1709 E Aspen Loop
1709 E Aspen Loop, Provo, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2209 sqft
New Town Home on Provo's South East Bench - Beautiful, new, spacious, 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath, unfurnished town home in the foothills of Provo just south of Slate Canyon.
Results within 10 miles of Spanish Fork
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
26 Units Available
Sunset Heights
Parkway Lofts
1225 W 1000 S, Orem, UT
Studio
$895
607 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,020
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,317
1081 sqft
This property's units are equipped with smart technology that allows lighting and other features to be controlled from a phone. I-15 puts shopping and dining within easy reach. On-site movie theater and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
19 Units Available
Lakeview
Canyon View
1401 Sandhill Rd, Orem, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,010
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,280
1174 sqft
Great apartments with 24-hour gym, hot tub, pool and clubhouse. Located minutes away from Interstate 15, Utah Valley University, BYU and the commuter train. Units feature recent renovations and in-home laundry.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
2 Units Available
Cherry Hill
Canyon View Crossing Apartments
1460 S State St, Orem, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,009
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Canyon View Crossing Apartments in Orem. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 21 at 08:06 PM
Contact for Availability
Cherry Hill
Cherry Hill Apartments
1757 S Village Ln, Orem, UT
1 Bedroom
$899
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,159
878 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1090 sqft
This pet-friendly community is in the heart of the city. On-site pool, laundry facility, playground, and fitness center. Updated apartments with modern appliances, air conditioning and new cabinetry.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 15 at 04:16 PM
8 Units Available
Orem North
Midtown 360
360 S State St, Orem, UT
Studio
$985
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1301 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,584
1270 sqft
Luxury studio to three-bedroom apartments with breakfast bar, stainless steel kitchen appliances, and full-size washers and dryers. Community rooftop lounge and state-of-the-art gym. Walking distance to shopping and dining.

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Sunset Heights
322 N 750 E
322 N 750 E, Orem, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
2077 sqft
One of a Kind Home - When can you move in? This beauty is waiting for you! Enjoy this bright & airy like-new end-unit townhome in desirable Vineyard.

1 of 39

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
River Grove
929 North 1760 West
929 North 1760 West, Provo, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1500 sqft
929 North 1760 West Available 08/07/20 Pristine 3 Bedroom Townhome in Provo's Westside -- AVAILABLE August 2020 - GREAT LOCATION IN PROVO, close to UVU and BYU.

1 of 5

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Riverside
2655 N 140 E #303 Country Club Villas
2655 North 140 East, Provo, UT
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
2220 sqft
Stunning Penthouse Unit with Beautiful Views available NOW! - This remarkable 3 bedroom 3 bath unit comes with 12 foot ceilings, upgraded cabinets & appliances, and 2 covered terraces with beautiful views of the rock canyon, and more! Wool carpet &

1 of 26

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Sunset Heights
230 N 750 E
230 N 750 E, Orem, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1639 sqft
230 N 750 E Available 09/17/20 Charming 3-Story Townhomes in Edgewater in Vineyard. MODEL UNIT ONLY. This unit is not available. Leasing for Mid-September or Later. - ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.maxxpm.

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Cherry Hill
644 West 1520 South
644 W 1520 S, Orem, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
2032 sqft
Great Location - Great condo located in the new "Lexington Towns" within walking distance to UVU, Wal-Mart, and major shopping and close to the freeway entrance. This unit features 4 bedrooms 3 baths with over 2000 sq. ft.

1 of 28

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Grand View North
1760 N Willowbrook
1760 Willowbrook Dr, Provo, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1120 sqft
Willowbrook Condo for rent! - Great location for this Willowbrook Condo between BYU and UVU. Just a few blocks from UVRMC, close to Provo High, shopping and restaurants.

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
River Grove
2078 W 1100 N
2078 W 1100 N, Provo, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
2153 sqft
2078 W 1100 N Available 08/28/20 INDEPENDENCE AVE PROVO TOWNHOUSE - PROVO TOWNHOUSE Independence Avenue 2078 W 1100 N Provo, UT 84601 3 Bed / 2.5 Bath, End unit 2,153 Sq. Ft.

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Cherry Hill
1533 South 125 East
1533 South 125 East, Orem, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
803 sqft
1533 South 125 East Available 08/04/20 Nice Park Ave Condo, Pool, TV Included - 2 bd / 1 ba; 803 sq. ft. This beautiful condo, built in 1994, has washer & dryer hookups, dishwasher, refrigerator, and stove.

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
522 N 360 W
522 N 360 W, Vineyard, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1300 sqft
Clean and tidy home just for you.

1 of 33

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
Sherwood Hills
3666 Little Rock Ln
3666 Little Rock Drive, Provo, UT
5 Bedrooms
$2,100
3546 sqft
You will fall in love with this charming townhome in the heart of Provo! Centrally located by Timpview Highschool, Little Rock Canyon, local shopping malls and more! Spanning with over 3,500 square feet you will enjoy walk in closets, three cozy

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
Pleasant View
2217 N 200 E
2217 200 East, Provo, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1800 sqft
Nicely updated property-walking distance to BYU. Private patio area. Lots of storage. Pool and Tennis court with a large park. HOA includes water, sewer, snow removal, common area maintenance.

1 of 40

Last updated July 22 at 12:23 PM
1 Unit Available
518 N 360 W
518 N 360 W, Vineyard, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1300 sqft
Come and fall in love with this clean and tidy Vineyard home.

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
Sunset Heights
648 E. 380 N.
648 E 380 N, Orem, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1828 sqft
Newer townhome in Vineyard's Edgewater community. Conveniently located off Orem Center Street exit. Close to freeway, shopping, and new Megaplex. 3 bedrooms, 3 bath. Two master bedrooms on the third floor.

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 09:27 PM
1 Unit Available
Hillcrest
1551 S 850 E
1551 South 850 East, Orem, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,100
1100 sqft
Fall in love with this furnished home. You will not be disappointed. 1 bedroom and 1 full office. Close to BYU and UVU. Quiet dead end street. Amazing view. Access at rear of home. Quite private downstairs unit.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with pools in Spanish Fork, UT

Finding apartments with a pool in Spanish Fork means cooling off from the summer heat, get-togethers, and more exercise. However, there are a few things to consider before signing your next lease.

Ask the property management how long the pool is open each year. Is it seasonal? Does the pool have a heat pump to make it practical to swim beyond summertime? You should also inquire about pool rules, capacity, and if unattended children are permitted. The size of the pool also matters. An oversized apartment complex with a tiny pool could mean crowded summers and frustrations when trying to take a quick dip.

Finding apartments with a pool in Spanish Fork could also drive up your rent, but may be worth the trade-off. Assess the overall amenities of the property. Apartments with a pool may look fantastic on the outside, but inside the kitchen could need an upgrade or the bedrooms could prove smaller than you want.

Once you find the apartment of your dreams, enjoy an afternoon swim and get to know your new neighbors.

