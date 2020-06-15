All apartments in Spanish Fork
Spanish Fork, UT
3033 E Somerset Village Way
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:10 PM

3033 E Somerset Village Way

3033 Somerset Village · (385) 985-3848
Location

3033 Somerset Village, Spanish Fork, UT 84660

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3033 E Somerset Village Way · Avail. Jul 1

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2380 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
playground
accessible
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
accessible
playground
3033 E Somerset Village Way Available 07/01/20 Gorgeous Spanish Fork Townhome - Spacious 3 bedroom 3 bath town home in Spanish Fork is now available. This unit comes complete with granite counter tops and hardwood flooring. Also included in this home is a large unfinished basement. This beauty also includes playground right outside. Don't let this one slip away!

Rent: $1550.00
Security Deposit: 1550.00
3 Bedroom
3 Bath
Sq. Feet: 2380

No Pets
No Smokers (Don't call to ask for an exception)

If you have a good rental history, decent financials, and a clean criminal background, please call 720-210-5394. This home is professionally managed by Home Basics Real Estate.

After seeing the home, you can apply at: https://www.homebasicspm.com/resources/rental-listings/

EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY

Home Basics Real Estate supports, and is committed to, equal housing opportunity. We do not discriminate against anyone on the basis of race, color, religion, sex, disability, familial status, national origin, or source of income.

(RLNE1872506)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3033 E Somerset Village Way have any available units?
3033 E Somerset Village Way has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3033 E Somerset Village Way have?
Some of 3033 E Somerset Village Way's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and playground. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3033 E Somerset Village Way currently offering any rent specials?
3033 E Somerset Village Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3033 E Somerset Village Way pet-friendly?
No, 3033 E Somerset Village Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Spanish Fork.
Does 3033 E Somerset Village Way offer parking?
No, 3033 E Somerset Village Way does not offer parking.
Does 3033 E Somerset Village Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3033 E Somerset Village Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3033 E Somerset Village Way have a pool?
No, 3033 E Somerset Village Way does not have a pool.
Does 3033 E Somerset Village Way have accessible units?
Yes, 3033 E Somerset Village Way has accessible units.
Does 3033 E Somerset Village Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 3033 E Somerset Village Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3033 E Somerset Village Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 3033 E Somerset Village Way does not have units with air conditioning.
