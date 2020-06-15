Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors playground accessible

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors Property Amenities accessible playground

3033 E Somerset Village Way Available 07/01/20 Gorgeous Spanish Fork Townhome - Spacious 3 bedroom 3 bath town home in Spanish Fork is now available. This unit comes complete with granite counter tops and hardwood flooring. Also included in this home is a large unfinished basement. This beauty also includes playground right outside. Don't let this one slip away!



Rent: $1550.00

Security Deposit: 1550.00

3 Bedroom

3 Bath

Sq. Feet: 2380



No Pets

No Smokers (Don't call to ask for an exception)



If you have a good rental history, decent financials, and a clean criminal background, please call 720-210-5394. This home is professionally managed by Home Basics Real Estate.



After seeing the home, you can apply at: https://www.homebasicspm.com/resources/rental-listings/



EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY



Home Basics Real Estate supports, and is committed to, equal housing opportunity. We do not discriminate against anyone on the basis of race, color, religion, sex, disability, familial status, national origin, or source of income.



(RLNE1872506)