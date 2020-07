Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony parking ceiling fan fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Welcome home to the greatest rental property you'll ever find. We are looking for the greatest tenant(s) on the face of the earth to occupy this fully finished, incredibly appointed property. If that's you please make sure to click on BOTH the Virtual Tours during the current health pandemic to know exactly what it will be like to live in this charming home so that you will know right away if this is a good fit for you. If it is, please reach out for an easy private showing or to start the application process! *Backyard to be finished to ensure a lush green enjoyable experience, washer and dryer to remain on-site and new fridge to be installed*