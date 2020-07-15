All apartments in South Ogden
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:07 PM

1344 East 6225 South

1344 West 6225 South · (801) 828-8944
Location

1344 West 6225 South, South Ogden, UT 84405
South Ogden

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1344 East 6225 South · Avail. now

$1,050

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1206 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
1344 East 6225 South Available 07/17/20 Cute Condo In South Ogden Community - Newer condo in Excellent location! Two bedroom one and a half bath.
Quick access to I-84 and I-15. Close to Weber State.

No pets.
Utilities in Tenants Name: Dominion Energy, Rocky Mountain Power, South Ogden City Billed back monthly
No month-to-month leases.
Lease Initiation: $225
Re-key:$75
Renters insurance is required. We provide it at $12.50 per month but you are welcome to get your own.
Each unit with a furnace filter will be enrolled in a filter program which mails you a filter every 3 months. This is ($5/$10)/month.
NO smoking inside or on the property.
See the complete list of available properties at www.reederproperties.com/vacancies/. Also, please review our Rental Criteria at www.reederproperties.com/rental-criteria.
For questions regarding leasing please call 435-755-8689 or (801) 828-8944 option 2.

**Picture's posted are of a very similar unit in the same housing community**

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5870075)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

