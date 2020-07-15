Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

1344 East 6225 South Available 07/17/20 Cute Condo In South Ogden Community - Newer condo in Excellent location! Two bedroom one and a half bath.

Quick access to I-84 and I-15. Close to Weber State.



No pets.

Utilities in Tenants Name: Dominion Energy, Rocky Mountain Power, South Ogden City Billed back monthly

No month-to-month leases.

Lease Initiation: $225

Re-key:$75

Renters insurance is required. We provide it at $12.50 per month but you are welcome to get your own.

Each unit with a furnace filter will be enrolled in a filter program which mails you a filter every 3 months. This is ($5/$10)/month.

NO smoking inside or on the property.

See the complete list of available properties at www.reederproperties.com/vacancies/. Also, please review our Rental Criteria at www.reederproperties.com/rental-criteria.

For questions regarding leasing please call 435-755-8689 or (801) 828-8944 option 2.



**Picture's posted are of a very similar unit in the same housing community**



(RLNE5870075)