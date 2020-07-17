All apartments in Snyderville
2100 Canyons Resort Drive #13A1
2100 Canyons Resort Drive #13A1

2100 Navajo Trail · (435) 634-9571
Location

2100 Navajo Trail, Snyderville, UT 84098

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 2100 Canyons Resort Drive #13A1 · Avail. now

$1,450

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 592 sqft

Amenities

dishwasher
pool
some paid utils
microwave
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
internet access
Like New Condo in the Canyons - Fully Furnished - This lovely one bedroom condo at the base of Canyons Village is conveniently located for skiing, hiking, and is 10 minutes from shopping and restaurants. There's a bus stop right at the complex that makes getting around Park City a breeze. The condo has been well taken care of and has a great layout. Every square inch has been carefully laid out to maximize the functionality of the living space.

The layout starts with a mud room space that flows into a living area with the kitchen off to the side and into the master bedroom and then the bathroom. There are two separate bathroom sink areas making getting ready to go out an easy process.

Basic TV and internet included in rent

Available for Move In: Now
1 year lease
Tenant pays Gas, Electric, Water
No Pets / No Smoking

(RLNE5861899)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2100 Canyons Resort Drive #13A1 have any available units?
2100 Canyons Resort Drive #13A1 has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2100 Canyons Resort Drive #13A1 have?
Some of 2100 Canyons Resort Drive #13A1's amenities include dishwasher, pool, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2100 Canyons Resort Drive #13A1 currently offering any rent specials?
2100 Canyons Resort Drive #13A1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2100 Canyons Resort Drive #13A1 pet-friendly?
No, 2100 Canyons Resort Drive #13A1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Snyderville.
Does 2100 Canyons Resort Drive #13A1 offer parking?
No, 2100 Canyons Resort Drive #13A1 does not offer parking.
Does 2100 Canyons Resort Drive #13A1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2100 Canyons Resort Drive #13A1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2100 Canyons Resort Drive #13A1 have a pool?
Yes, 2100 Canyons Resort Drive #13A1 has a pool.
Does 2100 Canyons Resort Drive #13A1 have accessible units?
No, 2100 Canyons Resort Drive #13A1 does not have accessible units.
Does 2100 Canyons Resort Drive #13A1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2100 Canyons Resort Drive #13A1 has units with dishwashers.
Does 2100 Canyons Resort Drive #13A1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2100 Canyons Resort Drive #13A1 does not have units with air conditioning.
