2100 Canyons Resort Drive #13A1

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities pool internet access

Like New Condo in the Canyons - Fully Furnished - This lovely one bedroom condo at the base of Canyons Village is conveniently located for skiing, hiking, and is 10 minutes from shopping and restaurants. There's a bus stop right at the complex that makes getting around Park City a breeze. The condo has been well taken care of and has a great layout. Every square inch has been carefully laid out to maximize the functionality of the living space.



The layout starts with a mud room space that flows into a living area with the kitchen off to the side and into the master bedroom and then the bathroom. There are two separate bathroom sink areas making getting ready to go out an easy process.



Basic TV and internet included in rent



Available for Move In: Now

1 year lease

Tenant pays Gas, Electric, Water

No Pets / No Smoking



(RLNE5861899)