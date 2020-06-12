Apartment List
14 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Smithfield, UT

3 Units Available
Smithfield Station
555 South 100 East, Smithfield, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1544 sqft
Welcome to your new home at Smithfield Station Townhomes in Smithfield, UT!\n\nSmithfield Station Townhomes offers all the rewards and comforts of high-class living.
Contact for Availability
Bridger Pointe
1585 N 400 E, North Logan, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1129 sqft
A modern, downtown apartment complex with attached garages. On-site pool and sundeck, fitness center, and playground. Appliance packages available. Homes offer a washer and dryer hookup and a private balcony or patio.

Bridger
1 Unit Available
832 North 480 West
832 480 West, Logan, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1650 sqft
832 North 480 West Available 06/15/20 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home with fully fenced back yard, and 2 car garage! - This adorable 3 bedroom 2.

Adams
1 Unit Available
651 1/2 N 200 E
651 1/2 N 200 E, Logan, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1809 sqft
651 1/2 N 200 E Available 07/07/20 Great 3 bed 2 bath home with 2 bay shop/garage: - This home has something for everyone. 3 bed 2 bath single level home in a nice setting with a large yard. Big 2 bay shop/garage.

1 Unit Available
466 East 2170 North
466 East 2170 North, North Logan, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1461 sqft
3 bedroom/2.5 bath/2 car garage - Make this accumulate 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom town home your humble abode today! This town home features 3 bedrooms and 2.

Bridger
1 Unit Available
93 Penny Lane
93 Penny Lane, Logan, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1400 sqft
3 bed/1.5 bath Townhouse - Cozy 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom town home with a 2 car garage features forced air/heating, washer/dryer hook ups and is equipped with lots of storage in the unit and in the garage it also includes a private fenced patio area.

Bridger
1 Unit Available
468 W 1570 N Apt 103
468 W 1570 N, Logan, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1593 sqft
Immaculate 3 bed 2.5 bath townhouse at Bridgerland Meadows - south facing, green lawn & mountain viewing. Like new condition, close to shopping and schools. Beautiful environment and nice neighbors. No smoking and no pets!

Bridger
1 Unit Available
1514 N 565 W Apt 101
1514 N 565 W, Logan, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1400 sqft
Bridgerland Meadows townhome. 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom and a 2 car garage playground, clubhouse, w/d hookups, a/c, double garage, single level unit. KEY #89

Bridger
1 Unit Available
1475 N 420 W Apt 102
1475 N 420 W, Logan, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1410 sqft
Great Bridgerland Meadows Condo! Great condition, 3 bed 2.5 bathrooms. Has community park and close to shopping, restaurants and downtown. No pets, please. Key #40
1 Unit Available
1093 Lamplighter Drive
1093 Lamplighter Drive, River Heights, UT
1093 Lamplighter Drive Available 06/23/20 Beautiful 4 Bedroom 3 Bathroom Home In River Heights - This beautiful 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home is found in River Heights, this home features a large kitchen area with custom cabinets, and updated flooring,

1 Unit Available
811 W 3200 S
811 West 3200 South, Nibley, UT
Immaculate 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home located in a great area in Nibley just a block away from Heritage Elementary School. Newly remodeled and extremely clean! Fully fenced yard and ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED IN RENT!!! This won't last long.

1 Unit Available
452 W 85 S
452 W 85 S, Providence, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
Available 05/01/20 Brand New End Unit in Providence - Property Id: 249417 Beautiful End Unit Townhome with Large Windows and spacious floor plan.

Wilson
1 Unit Available
193 E 200 S
193 East 200 South, Logan, UT
193 E 200 S Available 05/01/20 This adorable 4 bedroom 1 bath house! Pet Friendly! Will be available in May! - This 4 bedroom house is pet friendly! Call today to ask about our pet policy.

1 Unit Available
94 South 1000 East
94 South 1000 East, River Heights, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1900 sqft
3 Bed 2.5 Bath with 2 car garage - Come see this beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home today! It is located on the bench in River Heights, with an amazing view that over looks Cache Valley.

