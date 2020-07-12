All apartments in Smithfield
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:06 PM

Smithfield Station

555 South 100 East · (435) 503-9488
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

555 South 100 East, Smithfield, UT 84335

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

3 Bedrooms

Unit 10-58 · Avail. Oct 8

$1,329

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1572 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Smithfield Station.

Amenities

in unit laundry
nest technology
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
garage
parking
pool
24hr gym
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
clubhouse
courtyard
guest parking
key fob access
lobby
nest technology
online portal
playground
smoke-free community
Welcome to your new home at Smithfield Station Townhomes in Smithfield, UT!\n\nSmithfield Station Townhomes offers all the rewards and comforts of high-class living. Whether it be a relaxing night of the beautiful views the city offers or a night out spent with delicious food and quality shopping, Smithfield Station Townhomes gives you the features you're looking for at the price you want.\n\nJust a short drive from Logan's finest shopping and dining, you get the benefits of city living, combined with the comfort of a small town has to offer. Here, relaxation meets sophistication--a night out or an evening in is sure to please. Come home reassured with a sense of belonging. We follow the modified, simple credo from Virginia Woolf: one cannot think well, love well, sleep well, if one does not rent well. Live well at your new home in Smithfield!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 4x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40.00 per applicant
Deposit: $300
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $100
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $35
restrictions: 100 lbs.
Dogs
deposit: $100
fee: $250
rent: $35
Cats
deposit: $100
fee: $250
rent: $35
Parking Details: Off-street parking;Parking Lot;Garage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Smithfield Station have any available units?
Smithfield Station has a unit available for $1,329 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does Smithfield Station have?
Some of Smithfield Station's amenities include in unit laundry, nest technology, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Smithfield Station currently offering any rent specials?
Smithfield Station is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Smithfield Station pet-friendly?
Yes, Smithfield Station is pet friendly.
Does Smithfield Station offer parking?
Yes, Smithfield Station offers parking.
Does Smithfield Station have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Smithfield Station offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Smithfield Station have a pool?
Yes, Smithfield Station has a pool.
Does Smithfield Station have accessible units?
Yes, Smithfield Station has accessible units.
Does Smithfield Station have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Smithfield Station has units with dishwashers.
Does Smithfield Station have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Smithfield Station has units with air conditioning.
