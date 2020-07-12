Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible garage parking pool 24hr gym 24hr maintenance bbq/grill clubhouse courtyard guest parking key fob access lobby nest technology online portal playground smoke-free community

Welcome to your new home at Smithfield Station Townhomes in Smithfield, UT!



Smithfield Station Townhomes offers all the rewards and comforts of high-class living. Whether it be a relaxing night of the beautiful views the city offers or a night out spent with delicious food and quality shopping, Smithfield Station Townhomes gives you the features you're looking for at the price you want.



Just a short drive from Logan's finest shopping and dining, you get the benefits of city living, combined with the comfort of a small town has to offer. Here, relaxation meets sophistication--a night out or an evening in is sure to please. Come home reassured with a sense of belonging. We follow the modified, simple credo from Virginia Woolf: one cannot think well, love well, sleep well, if one does not rent well. Live well at your new home in Smithfield!