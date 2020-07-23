28 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in North Ogden, UT

Apartment List
North Ogden
1771 N 350 W
1771 N 350 W, North Ogden, UT
This is a large 5 bedroom home with 3 full bathrooms. 2 of these bathrooms feature jetted tubs and double sinks.

North Ogden
1362 E 2450 N
1362 East 2450 North, North Ogden, UT
Home- This home is located in a very desired area. Great views, close to hiking and biking trails, nice park nearby and it is in a great neighborhood! It has 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, 3550 square feet, 3 car garage, fenced in yard and R.V parking.
Pleasant View
Cove at Pleasant View Town Homes
255 W 2700 N, Pleasant View, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,515
1493 sqft
Experience living in one of the most extraordinary residential communities that Pleasant View has to offer; Designed with your life style in mind, The Cove at Pleasant View offers 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhomes.

Harrisville
155 W Savannah Ln
155 West Savannah Lane, Harrisville, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1300 sqft
155 W Savannah Ln Available 06/01/20 Beautiful Harrisville townhouse for rent with garage. - Beautiful town home in great area with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with a very open layout.

Harrisville
546 W 2300 N
546 West 2300 North, Harrisville, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1794 sqft
This single family home was just remodeled. It has 3 bedrooms (2 on main level and 1 on the lower level) and 1 full bath on the main level The kitchen is equipped with a smooth top electric stove, fridge and microwave.
1154 Excalibur Way
1154 Excalibur Way, West Haven, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1300 sqft
Nice New very well taken care of townhouse In West Haven Granite Countertops throughout. Tile floors. Fridge Stove Microwave dishwasher included. The community does have a very nice pool about a 2 minute walk from the front door.

East Central Ogden
2205 Quincy Avenue
2205 Quincy Avenue, Ogden, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1060 sqft
BRAND NEW! Come make this your new home! This home has been remodeled top to bottom and comes with everything you need to to make a house a home. Pets are negotiable on a case-by-case basis.

Mountain View
1265 Grant Ave
1265 Grant Avenue, Ogden, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1136 sqft
Newly remodeled 3 Bedroom and 1 Bathroom Ogden Home! PET FRIENDLY!!! - Newly remodeled 3 Bedroom and 1 Bathroom Ogden Home! This stunning property offers top of the line Kitchen Appliances (Refrigerator, Stove/Oven, Dishwasher, etc.

Farr West
3798 N 2800 W
3798 North 2800 West, Farr West, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
3900 sqft
3798 N 2800 W Available 08/06/20 Beautiful Executive home for rent - Exceptional west facing home! Includes hardwood flooring, vaulted ceilings, incredible master bath and full landscaping. Pets allowed with $50 monthly pet fee. No smoking.

Horace Mann
138 Harrison BLVD
138 Harrison Blvd, Ogden, UT
138 Harrison BLVD Available 07/31/20 Big And Beautiful 5BR Home - This home is available soon. Five bedroom home with two bedrooms upstairs, three bedrooms downstairs. Storage galore throughout the entire home.

East Central Ogden
2545 Eccles Avenue
2545 Eccles Avenue, Ogden, UT
2545 Eccles Avenue - Come check out this beautiful home before it is too late! This home is in the David Eccles Subdivision, which is a historic neighborhood located in Ogden.

Mt Ogden
1324 28th St
1324 28th Street, Ogden, UT
1324 28th St Available 08/14/20 Charming 4 Bedroom Home In Ogden - This charming 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home is located in Ogden. Washer/Dryer hookups. It is conveniently located close to Harrison Blvd.

Pleasant View
2126 Pebble Brook Dr
2126 Pebblebrook Rd, Pleasant View, UT
Beautiful Pleasant View home for rent, built in 2007 - Very open floor plan, vaulted ceilings, open stairs, large windows, fenced back yard, stainless steel appliances, microwave, double fridge with an ice maker, 2 car garage, patio, central air,

East Central Ogden
2659 Brinker
2659 Brinker Ave, Ogden, UT
3 Bedrooms
$850
1500 sqft
2659 Brinker Available 09/08/20 Beautiful Ogden apartment for Rent - Beautiful Ogden Duplex with brick construction, washer and dryer hookups, newer appliances in the kitchen. Tenant pays all utilities. No pets, no smoking. Street parking only.

2271 S Knights Way
2271 S Knights Way, West Haven, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1375 sqft
Available Immediately!! Townhouse- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and a 1 car garage. It comes with all of the appliances along with a washer and dryer. Very clean and in great shape! Rent $1600/Deposit $1800. No pets/No smoking.

Horace Mann
1305 Henderson Drive
1305 Henderson Drive, Ogden, UT
1305 Henderson Drive - Large 5 bedroom and 2-bathroom home for rent in Ogden. Home has an open floor plan, with a beautiful kitchen. Hardwood through-out main living and nice plush carpet in the bedrooms.
Aderra
4643 S 3500 W, Roy, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1236 sqft
Close proximity to FrontRunner and I-15 access. Spacious units have granite countertops, contemporary lighting and modern dark cabinetry throughout. Residents can enjoy a pool, fitness center, community playground and clubhouse. Pet friendly, with Bark Park.
One West
2112 W 3300 S, West Haven, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1079 sqft
Apartments feature vaulted ceilings, smart home technology, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. A smoke-free community. On-site splash pad, garages and basketball court. Resort-like pool and spa.
Bria
3330 West 4000 South, West Haven, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,458
1498 sqft
We are Open! Call Today to Schedule your Tour!
Claradon Village
3560 South Midland Drive, West Haven, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,369
1132 sqft
Enjoy the luxury of Claradon Village Apartments, West Haven's newest community! Claradon Village offers Luxury, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes.

5248 South 3100 West
5248 South 3100 West, Roy, UT
Make yourself at home at this charming 5 bedroom 3 bathroom home located in Roy! This spacious home features an welcoming kitchen that opens to the bright and spacious living room. Enjoy a morning coffee or end the day relaxing on the back patio.

Mt Ogden
3617 Birch Ave
3617 Birch Ave, Ogden, UT
3617 Birch Ave - 3617 Birch Ave Available 08/07/20 Walk to WSU. Spacious Duplex unit for rent. - Close to campus, east bench location. Plenty of parking. Backyard deck and open floor plan. Apartment has off street parking. Tenant pays all utilities.

5059 S 3375 W
5059 South 3375 West, Roy, UT
5059 S 3375 W Available 08/01/20 Cute 4 Bedroom Home in Roy - Call or text us at 435-265-4701 to schedule a showing to see this gorgeous 4 bedroom 3 bath.

South Ogden
1022 E 5275 S
1022 East 5275 South, South Ogden, UT
This home is a beautiful, fully furnished executive rental! Everything you will need to live in the home is included from furniture to cookware.
City Guide for North Ogden, UT

Whether you know it or not, you've already taken in the majestic beauty North Ogden has to offer. The Paramount Pictures logo, based on Mt. Ben Lomond, has been in use since Hollywood pioneer and Ogden native William W. Hodkinson sketched it on a napkin in 1914.

North Ogden is the appropriately named suburb located north of Ogden City at the base of the Rocky Mountains. Primarily residential, if you enjoy being surrounded by gorgeous scenery, four distinct seasons and more outdoors activity than you can shake a stick at, this is the place to be. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for 3 bedroom apartments in North Ogden, UT

Looking for 3 bedroom apartments in North Ogden provides more space for multiple roommates sharing costs, or a family looking to settle in. Look for apartments that fit your lifestyle with proximity to green space, restaurants, entertainment, or quality schools.

Take your time when considering the layout during a tour of 3 bedroom apartments. Some bedrooms may be smaller than the others. This could work out well for roommates who want to adjust their share of the cost depending on who gets the largest and smallest bedroom. If you’re renting the entire space for yourself, make sure the rooms work well for the configuration you’re looking for, including a main bedroom, guest room, and office.

Consider the outdoor space when renting 3 bedroom apartments in North Ogden. A larger apartment may come with both a balcony off the living room and Juliet doors in the main bedroom. A small yard out back, rooftop terrace, and other outdoor amenities may also be available.

