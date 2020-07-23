52 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Clinton, UT

Apartment List
Last updated July 23 at 06:41 AM
1 Unit Available
Clinton
1066 West 2600 North
1066 West 2600 North, Clinton, UT
Make yourself at home at this charming 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home located in Clinton! This home features a welcoming kitchen that opens to the bright and spacious living room. Enjoy a morning coffee or end the day relaxing on the back patio.

Last updated July 23 at 06:41 AM
1 Unit Available
Clinton
768 910 North Street
768 West 910 North, Clinton, UT
Make yourself at home at this charming 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home located in Clinton! This spacious home features a welcoming kitchen that opens to the bright and spacious living room. Enjoy a morning coffee or end the day relaxing on the back patio.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Clinton
2087 N 2000 W
2087 North 2000 West, Clinton, UT
2087 N 2000 W Available 08/07/20 Beautiful home in Clinton with sport pad and playground - Beautiful home with spacious layout and plenty of storage. Updated home with extra length and extra width 2 car garage and central air.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Clinton
2407 N 2710 W
2407 North 2710 West, Clinton, UT
6 Bed 3 Bath Home for Rent in Clinton - 6 Bed 3 Bath Home for Rent in Clinton Rent: $2195/month + Required Tenant Benefit Package: $25/month Large yard, garden area, and play set in the back yard.

Last updated July 23 at 06:19 AM
1 Unit Available
Clinton
1351 N. 2660 W.
1351 N 2660 W, Clinton, UT
master bedroom with master bath. total of 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths,front and family room.full fence, 2 car garage, very nice location closed to schools, shopping and quite neighborhood. text 801-725-5587 for showings.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
Clinton
1341 W. 1950 N.
1341 West 1950 North, Clinton, UT
Beautiful 4 Bed/3.5 Bath in Clinton - Washer & Dryer Included! - Don't miss out on the opportunity to rent this beautiful 4 Bed, 3.5 Bath, 2 car garage home in Clinton.
Verified

Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
33 Units Available
West Point
The Pointe at West Point
101 North 2000 West, West Point, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,585
1388 sqft
The Pointe is a brand-new apartment community crafted to accommodate the concept of delightful West Point living.

Last updated July 23 at 06:41 AM
1 Unit Available
420 West 150 North
420 West 150 North, Clearfield, UT
Please call 801-666-2446 to register to view this property today! This home is centrally located near local restaurants and shopping centers with easy nearby access to the 15 Freeway.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Sunset
485 W 1425 N D-3
485 West 1425 North, Sunset, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1499 sqft
485 W 1425 N D-3 Available 08/01/20 Newer executive style living, low maintenance - garage attached - **Pending Application** Newer construction! Centrally located and gorgeous.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
5801 South 4025 West
5801 South 4025 West, Roy, UT
5801 South 4025 West Available 08/17/20 Lovely 4 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Home In Roy - This home features a 2 car garage, large deck located off of the kitchen, fully fenced yard with sprinkler system.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
731 West 650 North
731 West 650 North, Clearfield, UT
Clearfield 4 bed, 2 bath Single family home - 4 bed, 2 bath split level Newly remodeled interior. Carpet, paint, appliances, countertops Large shop in back of house. Plenty of off street parking. Quiet neighborhood. Pets: 1 pet max up to 45 lbs.

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
Sunset
2354 N 350 W
2354 North 350 West, Sunset, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1100 sqft
**No Security Deposit Option available on this home! See below for more details! This fantastic home features an open floor plan and is conveniently located minutes from I-15, 300 North & Train Watch Park! It offers 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom spread

Last updated July 23 at 06:19 AM
1 Unit Available
West Point
3694 W. 1800 N. #V302 - 1
3694 West 1800 North, West Point, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1264 sqft
Beautiful brand new condo! 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms! Close to schools, parks and Thanksgiving points! Clubhouse -swimming pools, gyms and tennis court! First come first serve!

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
157 W 400 N
157 West 400 North, Clearfield, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
Your finally home - Property Id: 235702 Looking for your next home well look no further!!!!! This 3 bed 1 bath home has just what your looking for updated kitchen with brand new appliances washer dryer included in the basement with food storage and

Last updated May 2 at 11:50 AM
1 Unit Available
5416 South 3375 West
5416 South 3375 West, Roy, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1527 sqft
Spacious 3 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bath Home, 2 family rooms, 2 car garage - Beautiful and spacious 3 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bath Home located in Roy. East facing backyard, plenty of shade in afternoon. RV parking, sandbox, irrigated garden plots, secondary water.
Verified

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
4 Units Available
Aderra
4643 S 3500 W, Roy, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1236 sqft
Close proximity to FrontRunner and I-15 access. Spacious units have granite countertops, contemporary lighting and modern dark cabinetry throughout. Residents can enjoy a pool, fitness center, community playground and clubhouse. Pet friendly, with Bark Park.
Verified

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
11 Units Available
One West
2112 W 3300 S, West Haven, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1079 sqft
Apartments feature vaulted ceilings, smart home technology, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. A smoke-free community. On-site splash pad, garages and basketball court. Resort-like pool and spa.
Verified

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
34 Units Available
Bria
3330 West 4000 South, West Haven, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,458
1498 sqft
We are Open! Call Today to Schedule your Tour!
Verified

Last updated July 23 at 06:21 AM
13 Units Available
Claradon Village
3560 South Midland Drive, West Haven, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,369
1132 sqft
Enjoy the luxury of Claradon Village Apartments, West Haven's newest community! Claradon Village offers Luxury, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes.
Verified

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
10 Units Available
The Villas on Main Street
1475 N Main St, Layton, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,427
1152 sqft
Luxurious touches in apartments include granite counters, hardwood floors, and walk-in closets. Playground, pool, and round-the-clock gym on site. Less than half a mile to Vae View Park. Easy access to I-15 for commuters.
Verified

Last updated July 21 at 08:07 PM
Contact for Availability
Hidden Cove
2075 N Main St, Layton, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1295 sqft
Your search for the perfect apartment home has come to an end! Welcome to Hidden Cove Apartments where you can enjoy luxury, affordability and location. Hidden Cove is surrounded by all the possibilities youve dreamed of.

Last updated July 23 at 06:41 AM
1 Unit Available
5248 South 3100 West
5248 South 3100 West, Roy, UT
Make yourself at home at this charming 5 bedroom 3 bathroom home located in Roy! This spacious home features an welcoming kitchen that opens to the bright and spacious living room. Enjoy a morning coffee or end the day relaxing on the back patio.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
The Village Cottages
1862 West 1225 South
1862 Dallas Street, Syracuse, UT
Big Bright And Beautiful Syracuse Home - This five bedroom three bath is coming soon. Darling closed in front porch with a gorgeous garden to enjoy summer nights. Three big bedrooms upstairs, with a bright open kitchen, and large living room.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1446 South Big Horn Lane
1446 S Bighorn Ln, Syracuse, UT
1446 South Big Horn Lane Available 08/01/20 Magical And Magnificent Brand New Home - This gorgeous and gigantic home is available soon and will not last long! Home has never been lived in and is apart of the Sensational Simpson Springs Community
City Guide for Clinton, UT

The whole area around Clinton, Utah, is apparently haunted, according to the locals. The ghostly apparitions are said to include a little girl who ceaselessly bounces a ball, blue and green glowing headstones, and spooky Native Americans.

The city of Clinton is in Davis County, Utah. It belongs to Ogden-Clearfield, in Utah's metropolitan statistical area. The population of the city, according to the 2012 census, was estimated to be 20,805. Clinton enjoys hot summers, with an average high in July of 91 degrees. On the other hand, the winters are particularly cold; in January, the average low is a chilling 18 degrees. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for 3 bedroom apartments in Clinton, UT

Looking for 3 bedroom apartments in Clinton provides more space for multiple roommates sharing costs, or a family looking to settle in. Look for apartments that fit your lifestyle with proximity to green space, restaurants, entertainment, or quality schools.

Take your time when considering the layout during a tour of 3 bedroom apartments. Some bedrooms may be smaller than the others. This could work out well for roommates who want to adjust their share of the cost depending on who gets the largest and smallest bedroom. If you’re renting the entire space for yourself, make sure the rooms work well for the configuration you’re looking for, including a main bedroom, guest room, and office.

Consider the outdoor space when renting 3 bedroom apartments in Clinton. A larger apartment may come with both a balcony off the living room and Juliet doors in the main bedroom. A small yard out back, rooftop terrace, and other outdoor amenities may also be available.

