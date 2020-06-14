Apartment List
100 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Saratoga Springs, UT

Finding an apartment in Saratoga Springs that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bri... Read Guide >
Aldara Apartment Homes
1256 N Commerce Dr, Saratoga Springs, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,099
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,259
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1426 sqft
We believe that luxury is more than just what you can see on a tour. Its about how you live after you move into Aldara Apartments in Saratoga Springs. The keys of true luxury are privacy, flexibility, and the ability to live the lifestyle you choose.

1485 N June St
1485 N June St, Saratoga Springs, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,690
1675 sqft
3bed/2.5bath In the Heart of Saratoga - Recently remodeled kitchen that features mosaic tile back splash, and laminate wood floors through out the spacious main level. New paint throughout gorgeous home to brighten it up.

154 W Springview Dr
154 Springview Drive, Saratoga Springs, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1249 sqft
Cozy Condo in Saratoga Springs - Highlight Features: - 2 Car Garage - Unit Located on Ground Level - Open Floor Plan - Walk-in Closets - Great Neighborhood - Easy Access to Redwood Rd. - Playground 3 Bedroom - 2 Bathroom - 1,249 sq.ft.

86 East Moccasin Court
86 East Moccasin Court, Saratoga Springs, UT
3 Bedrooms
$2,275
1800 sqft
Lakeside Gated Community Living - Lakeside Gated Community Living in an INTELLIGENTLY DESIGNED CUSTOM HOME OFFERING HIGH QUALITY OF LIFE!! Immaculate, elegantly appointed home with many upgrades by Utah Lake in highly sought after area of Saratoga

2204 E Hawthorne St
2204 East Hawthorn Street, Saratoga Springs, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,423
1240 sqft
House- 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, Approx. 1240 Sq. Ft.

156 W Apple Ave
156 West Apple Avenue, Saratoga Springs, UT
6 Bedrooms
$2,000
2578 sqft
Over a quarter of an acre! The home has new paint and carpet, open floor plan, vaulted ceilings & finished basement. *All vinyl will be replaced and home will be cleaned prior to move in. Tenant pays all utilities & maintains yard.
8175 N Broken Spoke Ln
8175 N Broken Spoke Ln, Eagle Mountain, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1846 sqft
8175 N Broken Spoke Ln Available 07/17/20 Beautiful Townhome in Eagle Mountain - ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.maxxpm.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental. ($35 application fee) RESIDENT LEASE PROGRAMS: ($104.

8182 N Calf Creek Lane
8182 N Calf Creek Ln, Eagle Mountain, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1846 sqft
Large 3 Story Townhome in Eagle Mountain - ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.maxxpm.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental. ($35 application fee) RESIDENT LEASE PROGRAMS: ($104.

4084 E Sunbury Ln
4084 E Sunbury Ln, Eagle Mountain, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1756 sqft
4084 E Sunbury Ln Available 06/17/20 Beautiful Eagle Mountain Townhome - ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.maxxpm.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental. ($35 application fee) RESIDENT LEASE PROGRAMS: ($104.

4000 E Mt Airey Dr
4000 East Mount Airey Drive, Eagle Mountain, UT
2 Bedrooms
$900
865 sqft
4000 E Mt Airey Dr Available 07/01/20 Cozy 2 bed 1 bath basement apartment, Eagle Mountain - Cozy 2 bed 1 full bath basement apartment in a beautiful neighborhood.

8192 N Boulder Ln
8192 N Boulder Ln, Eagle Mountain, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1828 sqft
*Move In Special! Free First Months Rent OAC! Large brand new 3 story town home in Eagle MT! Close to shopping and schools in a nice quiet community.

7838 N Apache Ln
7838 North Apache Lane, Eagle Mountain, UT
5 Bedrooms
$1,700
1856 sqft
Enjoy the front porch surrounded by mature trees while the kids play in the fully fenced backyard. The home has an open floor plan and an updated kitchen. Tenant pays all utilities & maintains yard.

311 W Lakeview Dr
311 W Lakeview Dr, Lehi, UT
5 Bedrooms
$1,950
2189 sqft
This home is close to Pioneer Crossing but still away from the traffic. Private backyard with beautiful view with an open kitchen and living room. Tenant pays all utilities & maintains yard.

3958 E Dodge St
3958 East Dodge Street, Eagle Mountain, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,775
2645 sqft
This home is almost fully remodeled! *This home is getting some updates! The basement will be finished, cleaned and Saud will be laid prior to move in. Tenant pays all utilities & maintains yard.
Cresthaven Luxury Apartments
4151 Traverse Mountain Blvd, Lehi, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,099
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1059 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1311 sqft
Looking for a new home that offers second to none, exceptional living? Look no further and come home to Cresthaven Apartments.
Rockpoint Apartment Homes
15300 Porter Rockwell Boulevard, Herriman, UT
Studio
$1,015
548 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,060
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
966 sqft
Proudly introducing Rockpoint Apartment Homes, a luxury rental community unlike any other in the area. Our new apartments in Bluffdale, UT are sure to meet and exceed your expectations.
Rockwell Village
15228 South Old Port Way, Bluffdale, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,690
1633 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,970
1899 sqft
This pet-friendly community's on-site amenities include garage parking and nearby hiking trails. Apartments have in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. I-15 and Summit Academy High School are right around the corner.
Meadows at American Fork
751 W 200 South St, American Fork, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,028
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,409
1297 sqft
Welcome to your new home at Meadows at American Fork in American Fork, UT!\n\nNestled in the heart of American Fork, Meadows at American Fork offers all the rewards and comforts of high-class living.

541 South 850 East
541 South 850 East, Lehi, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1356 sqft
ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.maxxpm.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental. ($35 application fee) RESIDENT LEASE PROGRAMS: ($104.

7856 North Windhover Road
7856 North Windhover Road, Eagle Mountain, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
2506 sqft
Make yourself at home at this charming 4 bedroom 3.5 bathroom home located in Eagle Mountain! This spacious floor plan features a welcoming kitchen that opens to the bright and spacious living room.

545 South 850 East
545 S 850 E, American Fork, UT
1 Bedroom
$995
772 sqft
ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.maxxpm.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental. ($35 application fee) RESIDENT LEASE PROGRAMS: ($104.

402 S. 860 E.
402 S 860 E, American Fork, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,649
1705 sqft
BRAND NEW luxury townhomes - 3 bedroom/2.5 bathroom starting at $1649/mth 1705 finished sq ft. Smart home with attached 2 car garage and a spacious open floorplan! - This stunning 3 bedroom, 2.

64 East 100 South
64 East 100 South, American Fork, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1286 sqft
Darling Townhouse for Rent! Available Immediately! - Well maintained, VERY nice townhouse for rent - available immediately!!! The entire townhouse was just painted a soft gray color. This townhouse has 3 bedrooms with a large master bedroom.

3347 N. 100 W.
3347 North 100 West, Lehi, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1906 sqft
Pet friendly! 2 bed 2.5 bath Townhome - View our virtual tour! https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=UgLh9vNFsBC Beautiful 2 bedroom 2.5 bathroom townhome in a great Lehi location.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Saratoga Springs, UT

Finding an apartment in Saratoga Springs that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

