apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 11 2020 at 12:58 AM
64 Apartments for rent in Saratoga Springs, UT with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Aldara Apartment Homes
1256 N Commerce Dr, Saratoga Springs, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,099
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1426 sqft
We believe that luxury is more than just what you can see on a tour. Its about how you live after you move into Aldara Apartments in Saratoga Springs. The keys of true luxury are privacy, flexibility, and the ability to live the lifestyle you choose.
1 of 8
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
107 Ashgrove Lane
107 E Ashgrove Ln, Saratoga Springs, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
2300 sqft
Newer town home in Saratoga Springs. Views of Utah Lake and Mount Timpanogos. 3 large bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, with 2 car garage. End unit with unfinished basement which can be used for extra storage. Master bedroom has 2 huge walk in closets.
1 of 43
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
164 N Valcrest Dr
164 N Valcrest Dr, Saratoga Springs, UT
4 Bedrooms
$2,055
3105 sqft
**No Security Deposit Option available on this home! See below for more details! This stunning home features an open floor plan and is conveniently located minutes from Pony Express Hywy, Mtn Saratoga Blvd & Silver Lake Amphitheater Park! It offers
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 11 at 12:21am
1 Unit Available
Porter Ranch Townhomes
3931 E. Cardon Lane, Eagle Mountain, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1525 sqft
Driving directions: From I-15 headed South from Lehi. Exit #278 Pioneer Crossing West -- Saratoga Springs & Eagle Mountain. Follow West 9.6 Miles to Redwood Road and turn Left. Follow South for 0.8 miles to Pony Express Parkway and turn Right.
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
4292 East Cotton Drive
4292 E Cotton Dr, Eagle Mountain, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
2069 sqft
This Beautiful Townhouse could be your new home! MOVE IN SPECIAL!!!!!!!!!!!! - Well maintained, NEWER townhouse in Eagle Mountain, available for immediate occupancy.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
47 Units Available
Cresthaven Luxury Apartments
4151 Traverse Mountain Blvd, Lehi, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,129
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1059 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1311 sqft
Looking for a new home that offers second to none, exceptional living? Look no further and come home to Cresthaven Apartments.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 11 at 12:23am
26 Units Available
Meadows at American Fork
751 W 200 South St, American Fork, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,028
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,459
1297 sqft
Welcome to your new home at Meadows at American Fork in American Fork, UT!\n\nNestled in the heart of American Fork, Meadows at American Fork offers all the rewards and comforts of high-class living.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
6 Units Available
Bluffdale
Rockwell Village
15228 South Old Port Way, Bluffdale, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1633 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
This pet-friendly community's on-site amenities include garage parking and nearby hiking trails. Apartments have in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. I-15 and Summit Academy High School are right around the corner.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
18 Units Available
Rockpoint Apartment Homes
15300 Porter Rockwell Boulevard, Herriman, UT
Studio
$1,015
548 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,070
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
966 sqft
Proudly introducing Rockpoint Apartment Homes, a luxury rental community unlike any other in the area. Our new apartments in Bluffdale, UT are sure to meet and exceed your expectations.
1 of 39
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Bluffdale
14912 Thunder Horse Dr.
14912 South Thunder Horse Lane, Bluffdale, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
2100 sqft
Spacious 3 Bedroom 3.5 Bathroom Townhome in Bluffdale! - 3 Bedrooms, 3.5 Bathrooms, 2 Car Garage, 2100 sq.
1 of 25
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
7350 N Silver Creek Way
7350 N Silver Creek Way, Eagle Mountain, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
2411 sqft
Newer home with great floor layout with large kitchen and great room. Granite counters throughout the home. 4 bedrooms upstairs including the large master and laundry room. Washer and dryer included in the nice large laundry room.
1 of 42
Last updated July 11 at 01:35am
1 Unit Available
3166 West Desert Lily Drive
3166 Desert Lily Drive, Lehi, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1600 sqft
RECENT PRICE DROP! Was $1,495 NOW $1,445 Highlight Features: - Awesome Patio Space - Partially Fenced Yard - Community Playground - Clubhouse - Basketball Court - Volleyball Court - Community Garden - Weight Room - Pool - Walk In Closets - Storage
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
5493 N Chestnut St
5493 North Chestnut Street, Lehi, UT
4 Bedrooms
$2,075
Clean home in great condition! 4 bedrooms, 3 1/2 baths. Large family room/ kitchen. Quiet street in family friendly neighborhood. Absolutely gorgeous views! Premium area in Traverse Mountain near Adobe, Silicone Slopes, etc.
1 of 26
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
1488 Westbury Way Apt i
1488 West Westbury Way, Lehi, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1210 sqft
**Promotional Price of $1,295 is for the first 3 month's of the lease agreement.
1 of 15
Last updated July 11 at 01:19am
1 Unit Available
1661 W Westbury Way #J
1661 West Westbury Way, Lehi, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1220 sqft
Clean, Spacious, TOP FLOOR 3 bedroom 2 bathroom Condo available in the Westbury Community. No noisy upstairs neighbors! Vaulted ceilings, big master with spacious walk-in closet, washer/dryer included in unit.
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
171 N 450 W
171 North 450 West, American Fork, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
2222 sqft
NEWER TOWNHOME IN AMERICAN FORK - TOWNHOME IN AMERICAN FORK Green Spring Towns Community 171 N 450 W American Fork, UT 84003 3 Bed/ 2.5 Bath 2 Car Garage 2,222 Sq. Ft.
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
2579 N Garden Drive
2579 North Garden Drive, Lehi, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1552 sqft
2579 N Garden Drive Available 07/31/20 Fantastic Lehi Townhome! - 3 Bedroom, 2.
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
2279 New Harvest Lane
2279 New Harvest Lane, Lehi, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2300 sqft
Beautiful Lehi Home - Four bedroom home with fenced yard, finished basement, washer/dryer included, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, 2-car attached garage Rent/Deposit $1995 Tenant to pay all utilties No Smoking/Vaping/No
1 of 29
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
4443 N Foxtrail Dr
4443 N Foxtrail Dr, Lehi, UT
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
2700 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
House- 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath, Approx. 2700 Sq. Ft.
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
4449 W 2550 N
4449 W 2550 N, Lehi, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
2308 sqft
4449 W 2550 N Available 07/31/20 BEAUTIFUL NEWER HOME IN HOLBROOK FARMS - BRAND NEW LEHI HOME Holbrook Farms 4449 W 2550 N Lehi, UT 84043 3 Bed/ 2.5 Bath 2 Car Garage 2,308 Sq. Ft.
1 of 20
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
1742 N 3680 W
1742 N 3680 W, Lehi, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
2581 sqft
PET FRIENDLY LEHI TOWNHOME WITH FINISHED BASEMENT AT THE EXCHANGE - BRAND NEW LEHI TOWNHOME The Exchange 1742 N 3680 W Lehi, UT 84043 4 Bed/ 3.5 Bath 2 Car Garage 2,581 Sq. Ft.
1 of 39
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
831 W. Valley Vista Way
831 W Valley Vista Way, Lehi, UT
6 Bedrooms
$2,465
3222 sqft
AMAZING EAST LEHI BENCH HOME WITH AMAZING VIEWS - Highlight Features: - Quartz Counter Tops - STUNNING VIEWS - Upgraded Wood Flooring - Nice Newer Carpet - Beautiful Staircase - Walk Out Basement - Bay Windows - Cold Storage Room - Large Closets -
1 of 7
Last updated April 4 at 06:28am
1 Unit Available
946 North 200 West Street
946 North 200 West, American Fork, UT
5 Bedrooms
$2,350
3200 sqft
Lovely Pet Friendly home in quiet American Fork neighborhood. Five bedrooms, four bathrooms, formal living room and two other TV/Living Rooms, one on main floor and one in the basement.
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
1484 W Westbury Way Unit i
1484 West Westbury Way, Lehi, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1220 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom Condo in Amazing Location! - $1295 Per / Month 1220 Square Feet 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, Walk in Closets, Plenty of Storage, Large Living Room, Gorgeous Flooring Throughout, Plenty of cabinet space, Dishwasher, Fridge, Stove,
