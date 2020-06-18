All apartments in Saratoga Springs
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

74 Archmore Street

74 Archmore Street · No Longer Available
Location

74 Archmore Street, Saratoga Springs, UT 84043

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
74 Archmore Street Available 07/27/20 4 Bedroom Home In Saratoga Springs--Available July - Beautiful natural setting with walking and biking paths to lake and ponds.

4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

Lovely living room with view, dining room and kitchen, main floor laundry room. Refinished basement, family room, bedroom, office or 2nd bedroom and large storage room. Landscaped yard with sprinkling system, double garage, very nice neighborhood.

Contract is July 2020-July 2021
Rent: $1695
Deposit: $1795 ($100 non-refundable)
Utilities: Tenants keep all utilities in their name.

With questions or to schedule a showing call/text 801-717-9292.

(RLNE5638487)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 74 Archmore Street have any available units?
74 Archmore Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Saratoga Springs, UT.
Is 74 Archmore Street currently offering any rent specials?
74 Archmore Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 74 Archmore Street pet-friendly?
No, 74 Archmore Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Saratoga Springs.
Does 74 Archmore Street offer parking?
Yes, 74 Archmore Street does offer parking.
Does 74 Archmore Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 74 Archmore Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 74 Archmore Street have a pool?
No, 74 Archmore Street does not have a pool.
Does 74 Archmore Street have accessible units?
No, 74 Archmore Street does not have accessible units.
Does 74 Archmore Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 74 Archmore Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 74 Archmore Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 74 Archmore Street does not have units with air conditioning.
