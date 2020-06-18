Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

74 Archmore Street Available 07/27/20 4 Bedroom Home In Saratoga Springs--Available July - Beautiful natural setting with walking and biking paths to lake and ponds.



4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.



Lovely living room with view, dining room and kitchen, main floor laundry room. Refinished basement, family room, bedroom, office or 2nd bedroom and large storage room. Landscaped yard with sprinkling system, double garage, very nice neighborhood.



Contract is July 2020-July 2021

Rent: $1695

Deposit: $1795 ($100 non-refundable)

Utilities: Tenants keep all utilities in their name.



With questions or to schedule a showing call/text 801-717-9292.



