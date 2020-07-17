Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking 24hr maintenance garage media room online portal

**No Security Deposit Option available on this home! See below for more details!



This stunning home features an open floor plan and is conveniently located minutes from Pony Express Hywy, Mtn Saratoga Blvd & Silver Lake Amphitheater Park! It offers 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathroom spread over 3,105 sq. ft. As you walk in, you'll find an office, kitchen, dining and living area along with a half bathroom. If you head upstairs, you'll find two bedrooms, a full bathroom, a laundry room with washer/dryer as well as the master bedroom & bathroom. Downstairs is unfinished with tons of storage! Additional amenities include stainless steel appliances, central air & 2 car garage!



To schedule a self-guided showing at your convenience, open the link below. Lockbox is located on the front door and access instructions will be provided upon arrival. Please note: this is the only option to view the property.



https://showmojo.com/l/cc6dbbd09d/164-n-valcrest-dr-saratoga-springs-ut-84045



Additional Information:

Available: Now!

Traditional Security Deposit: $2,055 ($1,335.75 Refundable)

Pets: Allowed (Pet Application REQUIRED: https://wolfnest.petscreening.com/). Pricing will be determined by screening.

Utilities Paid by Tenant: All (Water/sewer/trash to be paid as a flat $175/month)

Lease Length: Negotiable

Smoking: Not allowed

Non Refundable Application Fee: $39

Application link: https://wolfnestpm.quickapp.pro/d/apply/117675



No Security Deposit Option:

- Security Deposit Alternative: This is an option instead of a traditional security deposit.

- Small Monthly Premiums

- Call for more details or click the link below for more info

- Provided by: https://www.myobligo.com/

- Non-refundable hold fee equal to 35% of Traditional Security Deposit.



Tenant Benefit Package - $49/month

Each Wolfnest tenant is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Benefit Package which includes:

- Late fee Voucher

- Online Payments

- Online Maintenance and Scheduling

- 24/7 Emergency Maintenance Hotline

- Online Document Storage

- Resident Direct Hotline

- Liability Insurance Coverage

- Rent Reminders

- Preventive A/C Maintenance Enrollment



Have Questions? For the quickest response, please email wolfnest@newhome1.com



The information in this advertisement is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.