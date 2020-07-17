All apartments in Saratoga Springs
164 N Valcrest Dr
164 N Valcrest Dr

164 N Valcrest Dr · (801) 980-0735
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

164 N Valcrest Dr, Saratoga Springs, UT 84045

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,055

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 3105 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
media room
online portal
**No Security Deposit Option available on this home! See below for more details!

This stunning home features an open floor plan and is conveniently located minutes from Pony Express Hywy, Mtn Saratoga Blvd & Silver Lake Amphitheater Park! It offers 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathroom spread over 3,105 sq. ft. As you walk in, you'll find an office, kitchen, dining and living area along with a half bathroom. If you head upstairs, you'll find two bedrooms, a full bathroom, a laundry room with washer/dryer as well as the master bedroom & bathroom. Downstairs is unfinished with tons of storage! Additional amenities include stainless steel appliances, central air & 2 car garage!

To schedule a self-guided showing at your convenience, open the link below. Lockbox is located on the front door and access instructions will be provided upon arrival. Please note: this is the only option to view the property.

https://showmojo.com/l/cc6dbbd09d/164-n-valcrest-dr-saratoga-springs-ut-84045

Additional Information:
Available: Now!
Traditional Security Deposit: $2,055 ($1,335.75 Refundable)
Pets: Allowed (Pet Application REQUIRED: https://wolfnest.petscreening.com/). Pricing will be determined by screening.
Utilities Paid by Tenant: All (Water/sewer/trash to be paid as a flat $175/month)
Lease Length: Negotiable
Smoking: Not allowed
Non Refundable Application Fee: $39
Application link: https://wolfnestpm.quickapp.pro/d/apply/117675

No Security Deposit Option:
- Security Deposit Alternative: This is an option instead of a traditional security deposit.
- Small Monthly Premiums
- Call for more details or click the link below for more info
- Provided by: https://www.myobligo.com/
- Non-refundable hold fee equal to 35% of Traditional Security Deposit.

Tenant Benefit Package - $49/month
Each Wolfnest tenant is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Benefit Package which includes:
- Late fee Voucher
- Online Payments
- Online Maintenance and Scheduling
- 24/7 Emergency Maintenance Hotline
- Online Document Storage
- Resident Direct Hotline
- Liability Insurance Coverage
- Rent Reminders
- Preventive A/C Maintenance Enrollment

Have Questions? For the quickest response, please email wolfnest@newhome1.com

The information in this advertisement is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 164 N Valcrest Dr have any available units?
164 N Valcrest Dr has a unit available for $2,055 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 164 N Valcrest Dr have?
Some of 164 N Valcrest Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 164 N Valcrest Dr currently offering any rent specials?
164 N Valcrest Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 164 N Valcrest Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 164 N Valcrest Dr is pet friendly.
Does 164 N Valcrest Dr offer parking?
Yes, 164 N Valcrest Dr offers parking.
Does 164 N Valcrest Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 164 N Valcrest Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 164 N Valcrest Dr have a pool?
No, 164 N Valcrest Dr does not have a pool.
Does 164 N Valcrest Dr have accessible units?
No, 164 N Valcrest Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 164 N Valcrest Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 164 N Valcrest Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 164 N Valcrest Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 164 N Valcrest Dr has units with air conditioning.
