175 E 400 N Available 08/01/20 Fully Renovated Single Family Home in Santaquin - This adorable, spacious home has been completely redone and is ready for you. Enjoy the large open living space with an open concept kitchen, dining and family room. Beautiful hardwood floors and new cabinetry will ignite your culinary creativity. Enjoy the great outdoors with plenty of patio space and trees for shade. The three large bedrooms provide plenty of space for privacy and the 2 bathrooms feature tile surrounds. This won't last! Apply today at Utahrentals.com or contact Cheri Salazar at (385) 325-2929.



Financials:

Rent: $1400/month

Security Deposit: $1400 OAC

Application Fee: $35/person 18 & over

Lease Initiation Fee: $150 one-time

All Utilities paid by tenant

12 month lease



Outdoor only pets allowed with additional non-refundable pet fee of $200/animal and monthly pet rent of $50/animal. No animals allowed inside house.



