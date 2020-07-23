All apartments in Santaquin
Home
/
Santaquin, UT
/
175 E 400 N
Last updated July 23 2020 at 9:40 AM

175 E 400 N

175 400 North · No Longer Available
Location

175 400 North, Santaquin, UT 84655

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
all utils included
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
175 E 400 N Available 08/01/20 Fully Renovated Single Family Home in Santaquin - This adorable, spacious home has been completely redone and is ready for you. Enjoy the large open living space with an open concept kitchen, dining and family room. Beautiful hardwood floors and new cabinetry will ignite your culinary creativity. Enjoy the great outdoors with plenty of patio space and trees for shade. The three large bedrooms provide plenty of space for privacy and the 2 bathrooms feature tile surrounds. This won't last! Apply today at Utahrentals.com or contact Cheri Salazar at (385) 325-2929.

Financials:
Rent: $1400/month
Security Deposit: $1400 OAC
Application Fee: $35/person 18 & over
Lease Initiation Fee: $150 one-time
All Utilities paid by tenant
12 month lease

Outdoor only pets allowed with additional non-refundable pet fee of $200/animal and monthly pet rent of $50/animal. No animals allowed inside house.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5964387)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 175 E 400 N have any available units?
175 E 400 N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santaquin, UT.
What amenities does 175 E 400 N have?
Some of 175 E 400 N's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 175 E 400 N currently offering any rent specials?
175 E 400 N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 175 E 400 N pet-friendly?
Yes, 175 E 400 N is pet friendly.
Does 175 E 400 N offer parking?
No, 175 E 400 N does not offer parking.
Does 175 E 400 N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 175 E 400 N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 175 E 400 N have a pool?
No, 175 E 400 N does not have a pool.
Does 175 E 400 N have accessible units?
No, 175 E 400 N does not have accessible units.
Does 175 E 400 N have units with dishwashers?
No, 175 E 400 N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 175 E 400 N have units with air conditioning?
No, 175 E 400 N does not have units with air conditioning.
