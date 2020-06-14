13 Apartments for rent in Roy, UT with hardwood floors
Roy still utilizes the same seven streets four going east to west and three going north to south that were originally laid out in the city center. Along the southern border of town lies Cousin Street, so named because at the time, every inhabitant on it was a cousin of the other. This may very well still be true but no one’s admitting it.
The soil may not be rich and the conditions may occasionally be quite harsh, but Roy, Utah has one magnificent thing going for itself: the lowest home prices in the state. It also has a gloriously impressive backyard, even if that soil isn’t ideal for strawberries and summer squash. Residents enjoy a remarkably outdoorsy lifestyle, thanks to a low cost of living and endless recreational opportunities. Utah may get a bad rap for a few reasons, some more warranted than others but none of them are in response to the activities afforded by the landscape. Mountains, valleys, deserts and lush lawns, Roy can proudly claim it has a taste of every setting. And though the winters may be heavy with snow and the summers high in heat, Roy is undeniably a t friendly town, happy to welcome all eager to pursue a quiet, safe living with the nuclear unit in tow. See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Roy renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.