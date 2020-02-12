All apartments in Riverton
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

2641 W Hollister Road

2641 Hollister Road · (801) 890-5942
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2641 Hollister Road, Riverton, UT 84065
Riverton North

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2641 W Hollister Road · Avail. now

$1,745

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1450 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
2641 W Hollister Road - NEW LOWER PRICE - Come check out this beautiful 3-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom townhome in a gated community. This townhome does have a 2-car attached garage and driveway parking. You will also have access to the community clubhouse with a pool for those summer days and fitness center you can enjoy. Located in the center of Riverton, which will provide you with easy access to freeways and many shopping malls close by.

Easy to tour, call 801-890-5942 to schedule a showing or follow this link:
https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/2641-w-hollister-road

Visit us at http://rizepropertymanagement.com/rental-search/ or 801-890-5942!

Animal friendly, up to 2 animals maximum. Pet deposit and monthly pet rent per pet.

Resident is responsible for renter’s insurance & all utilities including:
-$100 per month which covers: Landscaping of common area, snow removal, water, sewer, trash, fitness center, clubhouse and pool
-$8 per month utility billing fee
-Electric and Gas will be billed based on usage

Security deposit consists of:
$350 non-refundable cleaning fee
$250 non-refundable lease initiation fee
$1,395 refundable deposit – this amount may vary based on application screening results

(RLNE5787891)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2641 W Hollister Road have any available units?
2641 W Hollister Road has a unit available for $1,745 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2641 W Hollister Road have?
Some of 2641 W Hollister Road's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2641 W Hollister Road currently offering any rent specials?
2641 W Hollister Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2641 W Hollister Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 2641 W Hollister Road is pet friendly.
Does 2641 W Hollister Road offer parking?
Yes, 2641 W Hollister Road does offer parking.
Does 2641 W Hollister Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2641 W Hollister Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2641 W Hollister Road have a pool?
Yes, 2641 W Hollister Road has a pool.
Does 2641 W Hollister Road have accessible units?
No, 2641 W Hollister Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2641 W Hollister Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2641 W Hollister Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2641 W Hollister Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 2641 W Hollister Road does not have units with air conditioning.
