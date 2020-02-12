Amenities

2641 W Hollister Road - NEW LOWER PRICE - Come check out this beautiful 3-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom townhome in a gated community. This townhome does have a 2-car attached garage and driveway parking. You will also have access to the community clubhouse with a pool for those summer days and fitness center you can enjoy. Located in the center of Riverton, which will provide you with easy access to freeways and many shopping malls close by.



Easy to tour, call 801-890-5942 to schedule a showing or follow this link:

https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/2641-w-hollister-road



Visit us at http://rizepropertymanagement.com/rental-search/ or 801-890-5942!



Animal friendly, up to 2 animals maximum. Pet deposit and monthly pet rent per pet.



Resident is responsible for renter’s insurance & all utilities including:

-$100 per month which covers: Landscaping of common area, snow removal, water, sewer, trash, fitness center, clubhouse and pool

-$8 per month utility billing fee

-Electric and Gas will be billed based on usage



Security deposit consists of:

$350 non-refundable cleaning fee

$250 non-refundable lease initiation fee

$1,395 refundable deposit – this amount may vary based on application screening results



