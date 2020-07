Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill garage internet access

Wifi Included



Convenient living with this move in ready Town Home. This home features a 3 bed 2 bath open concept floor plan with an amazing and large eat in kitchen with white cabinets and stainless steel appliances. There is beautiful granite throughout the home and the home has lots of windows for natural light. The 2 car garage has been finished and has epoxy floor with storage.There is also a community park area with BBQ ready grill and some benches to enjoy the summers.



All adults age 18 and older need to apply:

Application Fee $50 each

Monthly Rent $1745

Deposit $1745

No deposit option available for qualified renters.

One Time Office Fee $300

Utilities not included

12 Month Lease

No Smoking

Dogs Ok



The following link will guide you to our pet screening department.

https://www.petscreening.com/referral/bXU0Xw9MRswW



