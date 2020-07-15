All apartments in Riverton
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

12672 S Rollsave Ln

12672 S Roll Save Ln · (801) 417-5186
Location

12672 S Roll Save Ln, Riverton, UT 84065
Central Riverton

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 12672 S Rollsave Ln · Avail. now

$1,645

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1966 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Double Master! Luxury! Like-New! - TO VIEW ALL PROPERTIES, SET UP SHOWINGS OR APPLY, PLEASE VISIT US AT RHOMEPM.COM

Beautiful modern townhome in brand-new community! Lots of light throughout with an open floor-plan perfect for entertaining. Stainless appliances and in white kitchen with upgraded modern cabinets. Beautiful upgrades and durable luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout. Upstairs features a double master! Both Master Bedrooms are large could easily fit a king size bed and more! Each suite includes high ceilings, private bathroom and huge walk in closets with lots of shelving in each. Double sink in Main master bedroom and the other bath features lots of counter space and shelving. Washer and Dryer included! Laundry room is very spacious and has extra storage shelving as well. 2-car garage & unfinished basement for storage. No pets please! Great access to shopping, dining, gyms, Redwood road, I-15 or Bangerter highway. Can get anywhere fast.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5902300)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12672 S Rollsave Ln have any available units?
12672 S Rollsave Ln has a unit available for $1,645 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 12672 S Rollsave Ln have?
Some of 12672 S Rollsave Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12672 S Rollsave Ln currently offering any rent specials?
12672 S Rollsave Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12672 S Rollsave Ln pet-friendly?
No, 12672 S Rollsave Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverton.
Does 12672 S Rollsave Ln offer parking?
Yes, 12672 S Rollsave Ln offers parking.
Does 12672 S Rollsave Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12672 S Rollsave Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12672 S Rollsave Ln have a pool?
No, 12672 S Rollsave Ln does not have a pool.
Does 12672 S Rollsave Ln have accessible units?
No, 12672 S Rollsave Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 12672 S Rollsave Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 12672 S Rollsave Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12672 S Rollsave Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 12672 S Rollsave Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
