12672 S Rollsave Ln

Amenities

in unit laundry garage recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets extra storage

Unit Amenities extra storage in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Double Master! Luxury! Like-New! - TO VIEW ALL PROPERTIES, SET UP SHOWINGS OR APPLY, PLEASE VISIT US AT RHOMEPM.COM



Beautiful modern townhome in brand-new community! Lots of light throughout with an open floor-plan perfect for entertaining. Stainless appliances and in white kitchen with upgraded modern cabinets. Beautiful upgrades and durable luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout. Upstairs features a double master! Both Master Bedrooms are large could easily fit a king size bed and more! Each suite includes high ceilings, private bathroom and huge walk in closets with lots of shelving in each. Double sink in Main master bedroom and the other bath features lots of counter space and shelving. Washer and Dryer included! Laundry room is very spacious and has extra storage shelving as well. 2-car garage & unfinished basement for storage. No pets please! Great access to shopping, dining, gyms, Redwood road, I-15 or Bangerter highway. Can get anywhere fast.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5902300)