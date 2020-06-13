Apartment List
/
UT
/
pleasant grove
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:31 PM

67 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Pleasant Grove, UT

Finding an apartment in Pleasant Grove that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringin... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Sam White's Lane
19 Units Available
Viewpointe
165 North 1650 West, Pleasant Grove, UT
1 Bedroom
$965
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1186 sqft
Short drive to nearby shops and restaurants. Near I-15 for easy commute. Apartments have upgraded Energy Star appliance packages, in-home W/D, granite counters and energy-efficient windows. Picnic area, covered parking.
Verified

1 of 65

Last updated June 13 at 06:07pm
Sam White's Lane
28 Units Available
Pleasant Springs Apartments
884 W 700 S, Pleasant Grove, UT
1 Bedroom
$959
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,129
993 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,329
1137 sqft
Pleasant Springs, in beautiful Pleasant Grove, Utah, has large 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes for rent. We have Resort Style Swimming Pool, Year-Round Jacuzzi, Fitness Center and have Amazing Fall Rental Rates. Come Check us Out!!
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:41pm
Old Fort
2 Units Available
Bella Grace
100 North Main Street, Pleasant Grove, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
2160 sqft
Welcome to Bella Grace Luxury Townhome Living. These BRAND NEW townhomes will take your breath away. Each spacious three bedroom home has been thoughtfully designed with your comfort in mind.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 10:24pm
Sam White's Lane
1 Unit Available
317 S 1000 W #301
317 Via Livorno, Pleasant Grove, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1200 sqft
Beautiful condo in 3/Floor. 3 bedroom with 2 baths. Close to I-15! Quiet neighborhood and mountain view. It provides Fridge, washer and dryer. Pet deposit will be add $500. Total security deposit will be $1800.
Results within 1 mile of Pleasant Grove

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
541 S 850 E #301
541 S 850 E, American Fork, UT
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1356 sqft
541 S 850 E #301 Available 06/17/20 Lovely 3 Bedroom Apartment in American Fork - ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.maxxpm.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental. ($35 application fee) RESIDENT LEASE PROGRAMS: ($104.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3832 W Morgan Blvd
3832 Morgan Boulevard, Cedar Hills, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1780 sqft
LOVELY PET FRIENDLY CEDAR HILLS TOWNHOME - TOWNEHOME IN CEDAR HILLS Falcon Ridge 3832 W Morgan Blvd Cedar Hills, UT 84062 3 Bed / 2.5 Bath 2 Car Garage 1,780 Sq. Ft.

1 of 21

Last updated April 10 at 04:06am
1 Unit Available
543 South 850 East
543 S 850 E, American Fork, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1356 sqft
ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.maxxpm.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental. ($35 application fee) RESIDENT LEASE PROGRAMS: ($104.
Results within 5 miles of Pleasant Grove
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:17pm
33 Units Available
Meadows at American Fork
751 W 200 South St, American Fork, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,028
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,409
1297 sqft
Welcome to your new home at Meadows at American Fork in American Fork, UT!\n\nNestled in the heart of American Fork, Meadows at American Fork offers all the rewards and comforts of high-class living.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 06:11pm
Bonneville
18 Units Available
Village Park Apartments
1080 N State St, Orem, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,059
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,169
1250 sqft
Village Park provides spacious 2 & 3 bedroom apartment homes with plenty of extra amenities. All of our apartments include dishwasher, fridge, oven, and full size washer/dryer hookups.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 03:53pm
$
Orem North
10 Units Available
Midtown 360
360 S State St, Orem, UT
Studio
$930
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1013 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1415 sqft
Luxury studio to three-bedroom apartments with breakfast bar, stainless steel kitchen appliances, and full-size washers and dryers. Community rooftop lounge and state-of-the-art gym. Walking distance to shopping and dining.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 12:11pm
$
25 Units Available
Concord at Geneva
125 North Mill Rd, Vineyard, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,069
906 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,239
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1325 sqft
Great location off Orem Center Street with easy access to restaurants and entertainment. Units feature amenities like nine-foot ceilings, balcony or patio, and microwaves. Community has internet cafe, pool and tanning.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:56pm
47 Units Available
The Alloy at Geneva
100 S Geneva Rd, Vineyard, UT
1 Bedroom
$999
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
976 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1211 sqft
A vibrant community with a resort-style pool and spa. Overlooking the mountains and lake. On-site playground, hot tub, a 24-hour gym and a dog park. Updated interiors including granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
402 S. 860 E.
402 S 860 E, American Fork, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,649
1705 sqft
BRAND NEW luxury townhomes - 3 bedroom/2.5 bathroom starting at $1649/mth 1705 finished sq ft. Smart home with attached 2 car garage and a spacious open floorplan! - This stunning 3 bedroom, 2.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
64 East 100 South
64 East 100 South, American Fork, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1286 sqft
Darling Townhouse for Rent! Available Immediately! - Well maintained, VERY nice townhouse for rent - available immediately!!! The entire townhouse was just painted a soft gray color. This townhouse has 3 bedrooms with a large master bedroom.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Orchard South
1 Unit Available
721 E 640 N
721 East 640 North, Orem, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2319 sqft
721 E 640 N Available 08/07/20 4 Bd 3 Bath 2 Car Garage in Orem - Upgrades Through-Out. Beautiful Hardwood Floors. Closets Organizers. Newer Windows. Over 2300 sq ft. . Main Level: Family Room.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
818 E 500 S #102
818 E 500 S, American Fork, UT
1 Bedroom
$995
772 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
818 E 500 S #102 Available 06/17/20 Gorgeous 1 bed unit - ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.maxxpm.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental. ($35 application fee) RESIDENT LEASE PROGRAMS: ($104.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
652 N 160 E
652 North 160 East, Vineyard, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1354 sqft
652 N 160 E Available 06/17/20 Beautiful Townhome in Vineyard! - ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.maxxpm.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental. ($35 application fee) RESIDENT LEASE PROGRAMS: ($104.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
169 E 700 N
169 East 700 North, Vineyard, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1442 sqft
169 E 700 N Available 06/17/20 Two Story Waters Edge Townhome! - ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.maxxpm.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental. ($35 application fee) RESIDENT LEASE PROGRAMS: ($104.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
768 E 500 S #102
768 E 500 S, American Fork, UT
1 Bedroom
$995
772 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1 bed walk out to beautiful park!! - ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.maxxpm.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental. ($35 application fee) RESIDENT LEASE PROGRAMS: ($104.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Bonneville
1 Unit Available
643 N 190 E
643 N 190 E, Orem, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1771 sqft
643 N 190 E Available 06/16/20 Townhome WATERS EDGE!! Stainless Steel Appliances. - ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.maxxpm.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental. ($35 application fee) RESIDENT LEASE PROGRAMS: ($104.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Geneva
1 Unit Available
342 W 490 N G203
342 West 490 North, Orem, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1272 sqft
342 W 490 N G203 Available 06/30/20 Brand New Gorgeous 3 Bedroom Condo in Vineyard - ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.maxxpm.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental. ($35 application fee) RESIDENT LEASE PROGRAMS: ($104.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
677 N 250 E
677 North 250 East, Vineyard, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1442 sqft
677 N 250 E Available 06/17/20 Townhome with 2-Car Garage WATERS EDGE!! - ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.maxxpm.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental. ($35 application fee) RESIDENT LEASE PROGRAMS: ($104.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Geneva
1 Unit Available
338 W 490 N G202
338 West 490 North, Orem, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1272 sqft
Gorgeous 3 Bedroom Condo in Vineyard - ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.maxxpm.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental. ($35 application fee) RESIDENT LEASE PROGRAMS: ($104.

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Geneva
1 Unit Available
531 N 360 W I203
531 North 360 West, Orem, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1272 sqft
531 N 360 W I203 Available 07/08/20 Brand New Condo in Vineyard! - ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.maxxpm.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental. ($35 application fee) RESIDENT LEASE PROGRAMS: ($104.
City Guide for Pleasant Grove, UT

"The costume ballet is a gorgeous thing to view. There is no dance, but rather you will see a movement from block to block of every hue displayed in early April most gracefully by my own and every other costumed tree. (My city is famous for its beautiful trees; hence the name Pleasant Grove.)" (-Andrea Dietrich, "The Costume Ballet of Pleasant Grove")

Aptly nicknamed Utahs "City of Trees," Pleasant Grove’s allure lies in its tree-lined streets. With the majestic Mt. Timpanogos and Utah Lake in the background, nature has showered much of its bounty upon this city. If you are fascinated by scenic landscapes and nature, Pleasant Grove has much in store for you! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Pleasant Grove, UT

Finding an apartment in Pleasant Grove that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Pleasant Grove 1 BedroomsPleasant Grove 2 BedroomsPleasant Grove 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPleasant Grove 3 BedroomsPleasant Grove Apartments with Balcony
Pleasant Grove Apartments with GaragePleasant Grove Apartments with GymPleasant Grove Apartments with Hardwood FloorsPleasant Grove Apartments with Parking
Pleasant Grove Apartments with PoolPleasant Grove Apartments with Washer-DryerPleasant Grove Dog Friendly ApartmentsPleasant Grove Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Salt Lake City, UTWest Valley City, UTWest Jordan, UTSandy, UTOrem, UTMillcreek, UTSouth Jordan, UTLayton, UTMurray, UTDraper, UTSouth Salt Lake, UT
Taylorsville, UTMidvale, UTHerriman, UTBountiful, UTHolladay, UTNorth Salt Lake, UTRiverton, UTCottonwood Heights, UTClearfield, UTLehi, UTFarmington, UT
Tooele, UTSpringville, UTMagna, UTAmerican Fork, UTEagle Mountain, UTPayson, UTSaratoga Springs, UTCenterville, UTWoods Cross, UTGrantsville, UT

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sam White's Lane

Apartments Near Colleges

Salt Lake Community CollegeLDS Business College
University of Utah
Mountainland Technical College