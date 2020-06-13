67 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Pleasant Grove, UT
"The costume ballet is a gorgeous thing to view. There is no dance, but rather you will see a movement from block to block of every hue displayed in early April most gracefully by my own and every other costumed tree. (My city is famous for its beautiful trees; hence the name Pleasant Grove.)" (-Andrea Dietrich, "The Costume Ballet of Pleasant Grove")
Aptly nicknamed Utahs "City of Trees," Pleasant Grove’s allure lies in its tree-lined streets. With the majestic Mt. Timpanogos and Utah Lake in the background, nature has showered much of its bounty upon this city. If you are fascinated by scenic landscapes and nature, Pleasant Grove has much in store for you! See more
Finding an apartment in Pleasant Grove that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.