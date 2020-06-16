549 S MAIN ST

Amenities

Newly renovated wonderful 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Basement Apartment in the Heart of Payson. Complete with a tranquil backyard to take in a bit of nature. Close to schools, churches, doctor's offices, shopping and all the common comforts of life. I am looking for the most amazing tenant(s), if that sounds like you please feel free to give me a call or text at (801) 645-5000 to set up an easy and convenient showing today. Utilities are included as well as internet. *Please feel free to check out the Matterport Virtual Tour to ensure health and safety during the Coronavirus epidemic.*