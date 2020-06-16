All apartments in Payson
549 S MAIN ST
Last updated June 8 2020 at 11:44 PM

549 S MAIN ST

549 South Main Street · (801) 509-9000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

549 South Main Street, Payson, UT 84651

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,000

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 728 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
internet access
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Newly renovated wonderful 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Basement Apartment in the Heart of Payson. Complete with a tranquil backyard to take in a bit of nature. Close to schools, churches, doctor's offices, shopping and all the common comforts of life. I am looking for the most amazing tenant(s), if that sounds like you please feel free to give me a call or text at (801) 645-5000 to set up an easy and convenient showing today. Utilities are included as well as internet. *Please feel free to check out the Matterport Virtual Tour to ensure health and safety during the Coronavirus epidemic.*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 549 S MAIN ST have any available units?
549 S MAIN ST has a unit available for $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 549 S MAIN ST currently offering any rent specials?
549 S MAIN ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 549 S MAIN ST pet-friendly?
No, 549 S MAIN ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Payson.
Does 549 S MAIN ST offer parking?
Yes, 549 S MAIN ST does offer parking.
Does 549 S MAIN ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 549 S MAIN ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 549 S MAIN ST have a pool?
No, 549 S MAIN ST does not have a pool.
Does 549 S MAIN ST have accessible units?
No, 549 S MAIN ST does not have accessible units.
Does 549 S MAIN ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 549 S MAIN ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 549 S MAIN ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 549 S MAIN ST does not have units with air conditioning.
