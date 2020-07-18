Amenities

pool basketball court

Unit Amenities Property Amenities basketball court pool

391 S 100 E Available 08/01/20 Cozy Cabin For Rent - 391 South 100 East

Payson, UT 84651



2 bed 1 bath

1200 Sq Ft

$1025.00 Per Month

$1025.00 Deposit (O.A.C.) An additional deposit may be required for poor credit/rental history



NO SMOKERS/VAPERS - NO ANIMALS



THIS WILL BE A MONTH TO MONTH CONTRACT ONLY.



This cozy cabin style home is a real cutie! The home is tucked in the trees giving you lots of privacy and provides shade that keeps the home cooler in the Summer months. Enjoy the proximity of Memorial Park that has pickle ball, basketball, and ball fields. It's also just a few blocks away from the Payson pool. You will enjoy the home, area, neighbors, and the quiet lifestyle!



Tenant pays his own utilities and takes care of the front & back yard.

Tenant will be required to have Renters Insurance. Required Liability Insurance/Administrative Fee: $12.50/mo (unless covered under personal renters insurance)



***Application instructions: Go to www.utahrentals.com and fill out an application for each adult. The charge per application is $35 and is non-refundable, once the application has been processed. Make sure you pick the correct property you are applying for and attach a copy of your ID and pay stubs, these are required before your application will be processed. There is a $150 lease initiation fee upon approval, this is charged prior to move in.***



Call/text Hollie at 801-573-4882 to schedule showings!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5063179)