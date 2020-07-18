All apartments in Payson
391 S 100 E
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:17 PM

391 S 100 E

391 South 100 East · No Longer Available
Location

391 South 100 East, Payson, UT 84651

Amenities

pool
basketball court
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
basketball court
pool
391 S 100 E Available 08/01/20 Cozy Cabin For Rent - 391 South 100 East
Payson, UT 84651

2 bed 1 bath
1200 Sq Ft
$1025.00 Per Month
$1025.00 Deposit (O.A.C.) An additional deposit may be required for poor credit/rental history

NO SMOKERS/VAPERS - NO ANIMALS

THIS WILL BE A MONTH TO MONTH CONTRACT ONLY.

This cozy cabin style home is a real cutie! The home is tucked in the trees giving you lots of privacy and provides shade that keeps the home cooler in the Summer months. Enjoy the proximity of Memorial Park that has pickle ball, basketball, and ball fields. It's also just a few blocks away from the Payson pool. You will enjoy the home, area, neighbors, and the quiet lifestyle!

Tenant pays his own utilities and takes care of the front & back yard.
Tenant will be required to have Renters Insurance. Required Liability Insurance/Administrative Fee: $12.50/mo (unless covered under personal renters insurance)

***Application instructions: Go to www.utahrentals.com and fill out an application for each adult. The charge per application is $35 and is non-refundable, once the application has been processed. Make sure you pick the correct property you are applying for and attach a copy of your ID and pay stubs, these are required before your application will be processed. There is a $150 lease initiation fee upon approval, this is charged prior to move in.***

Call/text Hollie at 801-573-4882 to schedule showings!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5063179)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 391 S 100 E have any available units?
391 S 100 E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Payson, UT.
Is 391 S 100 E currently offering any rent specials?
391 S 100 E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 391 S 100 E pet-friendly?
No, 391 S 100 E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Payson.
Does 391 S 100 E offer parking?
No, 391 S 100 E does not offer parking.
Does 391 S 100 E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 391 S 100 E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 391 S 100 E have a pool?
Yes, 391 S 100 E has a pool.
Does 391 S 100 E have accessible units?
No, 391 S 100 E does not have accessible units.
Does 391 S 100 E have units with dishwashers?
No, 391 S 100 E does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 391 S 100 E have units with air conditioning?
No, 391 S 100 E does not have units with air conditioning.
