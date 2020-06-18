209 Daly Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Lovely Home - 2 Off Street Parking Spaces - Nice Old Town Park City home built in 1998 and recently remodeled. Home is nestled in just below the ski slopes walking distance to downtown with hiking and biking trails right out your front door. Home offers a large back deck to soak in views and mountain sun. Located steps away from the bus system this house has all the convenience Park City can offer.



Recent remodel included stainless steel appliances, custom kitchen cabinetry, beautiful granite countertops, hickory hardwood floors, new paint, carpeting and tile floors.



2 off street parking spaces and an outside storage unit for all your skis, bikes, and toys for the outdoors. This is a split home, larger front unit on the right side of house is available.



Layout - 1st Floor - Kitchen, Dining, Living, Laundry, 1 Bed, Bath, Back patio, Storage closet

Layout - 2nd Floor - 2 bedroom, Bath, Large roof top deck



Available for Move-In: Now

Utilities: Tenant pays - Electric, Gas

Move-In Cost: 1st month’s rent, security deposit

Pets Negotiable / No Smoking



(RLNE4785300)