209 Daly Avenue
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:01 AM

209 Daly Avenue

209 Daly Avenue · (435) 634-9571 ext. 108
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

209 Daly Avenue, Park City, UT 84060

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 209 Daly Avenue · Avail. now

$3,100

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Lovely Home - 2 Off Street Parking Spaces - Nice Old Town Park City home built in 1998 and recently remodeled. Home is nestled in just below the ski slopes walking distance to downtown with hiking and biking trails right out your front door. Home offers a large back deck to soak in views and mountain sun. Located steps away from the bus system this house has all the convenience Park City can offer.

Recent remodel included stainless steel appliances, custom kitchen cabinetry, beautiful granite countertops, hickory hardwood floors, new paint, carpeting and tile floors.

2 off street parking spaces and an outside storage unit for all your skis, bikes, and toys for the outdoors. This is a split home, larger front unit on the right side of house is available.

Layout - 1st Floor - Kitchen, Dining, Living, Laundry, 1 Bed, Bath, Back patio, Storage closet
Layout - 2nd Floor - 2 bedroom, Bath, Large roof top deck

Available for Move-In: Now
Utilities: Tenant pays - Electric, Gas
Move-In Cost: 1st month’s rent, security deposit
Pets Negotiable / No Smoking

(RLNE4785300)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 209 Daly Avenue have any available units?
209 Daly Avenue has a unit available for $3,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 209 Daly Avenue have?
Some of 209 Daly Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 209 Daly Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
209 Daly Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 209 Daly Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 209 Daly Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 209 Daly Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 209 Daly Avenue does offer parking.
Does 209 Daly Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 209 Daly Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 209 Daly Avenue have a pool?
No, 209 Daly Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 209 Daly Avenue have accessible units?
No, 209 Daly Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 209 Daly Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 209 Daly Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 209 Daly Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 209 Daly Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
