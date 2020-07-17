All apartments in Palmyra
1662 W 4600 S Bsmt.
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

1662 W 4600 S Bsmt

1662 West 4600 South · (385) 325-2929
Location

1662 West 4600 South, Palmyra, UT 84660

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1662 W 4600 S Bsmt · Avail. now

$1,350

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1800 sqft

Amenities

internet access
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
internet access
Spacious Basement unit in Rural Palmyra - Have you ever dreamed of living among beautiful farm fields in a private oasis? Enjoy the country life while being only minutes from all the amenities in this huge basement apartment. This home features 3 spacious bedrooms, a large kitchen and family room, and lots of outdoor space to play. All of this and only minutes from Springville or Spanish Fork restaurants and shopping. Yes, you can have it all! Contact Cheri at (385) 325-2929.

Financials:
Rent: $1400/month
Security Deposit: $1400 OAC
Utility Fee: $100/month (includes all basic utilities, internet/cable additional)
Application Fee: $35/person over 18
One time Lease Initiation fee: $150

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5869693)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

