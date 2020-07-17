1662 W 4600 S Bsmt.

Amenities

Spacious Basement unit in Rural Palmyra - Have you ever dreamed of living among beautiful farm fields in a private oasis? Enjoy the country life while being only minutes from all the amenities in this huge basement apartment. This home features 3 spacious bedrooms, a large kitchen and family room, and lots of outdoor space to play. All of this and only minutes from Springville or Spanish Fork restaurants and shopping. Yes, you can have it all! Contact Cheri at (385) 325-2929.



Financials:

Rent: $1400/month

Security Deposit: $1400 OAC

Utility Fee: $100/month (includes all basic utilities, internet/cable additional)

Application Fee: $35/person over 18

One time Lease Initiation fee: $150



No Pets Allowed



